Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Titan Mining Corporation    TI   CA88831L1031

TITAN MINING CORPORATION

(TI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/24 12:04:38 pm
0.63 CAD   --.--%
05:30pTITAN MINING : Closes C$8M Private Placement
AQ
05:30pTitan Mining Closes C$8M Private Placement
GL
09/16SCORPIO GOLD : Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Titan Mining Closes C$8M Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement financing raising gross proceeds of C$8,003,800 million (the “Private Placement”).

Pursuant to the Private Placement, Titan issued 16,007,600 units of the Company at a price of C$0.50 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.75 for a period of three years. The common shares and warrants issued pursuant to the financing are subject to the standard four-month hold period. 

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to advance exploration efforts at the Company’s properties, including a comprehensive drill campaign at the Company’s newly optioned Mineral Ridge Property located in Esmeralda County, Nevada (see press release dated August 31, 2020), conducting district exploration on lands around the Empire State Mine in New York, and for general and working capital purposes.

The Private Placement was fully subscribed to by directors and officers of the Company including Richard Warke, Executive Chairman, and other supportive shareholders.

Titan CEO, Don Taylor, commented, “We are excited to commence the Company’s first drill program on the Mineral Ridge property with a target to rapidly expand resources around the existing open pits, which have been vastly under-explored to date, and thoroughly test the other targets with the potential for new discoveries.”

About Titan Mining Corporation:

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine (“ESM”) located in New York state. In addition, Titan has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Mineral Ridge gold property in Esmeralda County, Nevada that is drill-ready, fully permitted and hosts a current known gold resource of 350koz with tremendous exploration potential. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. The Company’s shares are listed under the symbol "TI" on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor Relations
Telephone: 416-366-5678 Ext. 203 | Email: jwagenaar@titanminingcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance of current and additional drilling, or timing of events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019, available at www.sedar.com. No securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about the securities described herein and it is an offence to claim otherwise. Titan undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TITAN MINING CORPORATION
05:30pTITAN MINING : Closes C$8M Private Placement
AQ
05:30pTitan Mining Closes C$8M Private Placement
GL
09/16SCORPIO GOLD : Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
09/10TITAN MINING : Announces C$8M Private Placement
AQ
09/09TITAN MINING : IIROC Trade Resumption - TI
AQ
09/09TITAN MINING : IIROC Trading Halt - TI
AQ
09/09TITAN MINING : Announces C$8M Private Placement
AQ
09/09Titan Mining Announces C$8M Private Placement
GL
08/31Titan Mining Announces Option to Earn up to 100% in the Mineral Ridge Gold P..
GL
06/29Titan Mining Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 36,9 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
Net income 2020 -23,3 M -17,4 M -17,4 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,42x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 95,0 M 70,9 M 71,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,57x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart TITAN MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Titan Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TITAN MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,55 CAD
Last Close Price 0,63 CAD
Spread / Highest target -4,76%
Spread / Average Target -12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald R. Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Purni Parikh President & Director
Richard William Warke Executive Chairman
Kevin Torpy Vice President-Operations
Michael McClelland Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TITAN MINING CORPORATION117.24%71
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-19.67%38 833
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION3.46%33 977
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.12.58%21 449
ANTOFAGASTA PLC13.55%13 091
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED-2.05%12 214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group