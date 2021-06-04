Log in
    TI   CA88831L1031

TITAN MINING CORPORATION

(TI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/04 10:41:38 am
0.49 CAD   -2.00%
06/04Titan Mining Enhances Focus at ESM; Terminates Mineral Ridge Option
GL
05/18TITAN MINING  : Corporate Presentation - May 2021
PU
04/14GOLDCORP  : Augusta Gold CEO Resigns, Replacement Named
MT
Titan Mining Enhances Focus at ESM; Terminates Mineral Ridge Option

06/04/2021 | 10:26pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) announces that with stronger than expected zinc prices, lower than planned smelter treatment charges and increasing cash flow from its Empire State Mines (“ESM”) in upstate New York, Titan has decided to focus its efforts at ESM and terminate its option on the Mineral Ridge property owned by Scorpio Gold Corporation located in Esmeralda County, Nevada based on exploration and study results.

Titan undertook an extensive exploration program, (67 holes totaling 46,182 feet of drilling testing the resource expansion potential of eight target areas) and an internal scoping level study. The economic results did not meet Titan’s requirements to advance the project.  

Scott Burkett, Vice President of Exploration commented, “Increasing profitability at ESM coupled with limited exploration success and additional challenges at Mineral Ridge centered around capital and operating cost uncertainty has caused us to re-evaluate our position at Mineral Ridge and enhance our focus on ESM. The project scope and perceived challenges are not a good fit for Titan at this time and we have decided not to pursue Mineral Ridge opportunity further.”

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine (“ESM”) located in New York state. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

Contact

For further information, please contact:
Email: info@titanmining.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 32,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -13,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 31,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56,4 M 56,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 54,4x
EV / Sales 2020 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 45,5%
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,65 CAD
Last Close Price 0,49 CAD
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald R. Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Purni Parikh President & Director
Michael McClelland Chief Financial Officer
Richard William Warke Executive Chairman
Lenard F. Boggio Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TITAN MINING CORPORATION-40.48%57
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.60.38%61 362
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL15.71%57 301
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION9.26%53 651
ANTOFAGASTA PLC8.68%21 494
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD31.13%19 109