Titan Mining : Annual Information Form 2020

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Dated: March 23, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PRELIMINARY NOTES ............................................................................................................................................ 2

CORPORATE STRUCTURE .................................................................................................................................... 3

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS ..................................................................................................................... 10

RISKS FACTORS ..................................................................................................................................................... 12

EMPIRE STATE MINE ........................................................................................................................................... 23

MINERAL RIDGE .................................................................................................................................................... 37

CAPITAL STRUCTURE .......................................................................................................................................... 63

MARKET FOR SECURITIES ................................................................................................................................. 63

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS ............................................................................................................................... 64

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS ............................................................................... 67

INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS .................................... 69

TRANSFER AGENTS AND REGISTRARS .......................................................................................................... 69

MATERIAL CONTRACTS ..................................................................................................................................... 69

INTERESTS OF EXPERTS ..................................................................................................................................... 69

AUDIT COMMITTEE INFORMATION ............................................................................................................... 70

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ............................................................................................................................. 71

AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER - SCHEDULE A

2

PRELIMINARY NOTES

This Annual Information Form ("AIF") takes into account information available up to and including December 31, 2020 unless otherwise indicated. Throughout this document the terms "we", "us", "our", the "Company" and "Titan Mining" refer to Titan Mining Corporation.

All financial information in this AIF is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Additional financial information may be found in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Currency

All dollar amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this document constitutes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward looking statements, including but not limited to the nature and extent of future exploration and testing at ESM and Mineral Ridge; that additional metallurgical test work will be completed on material collected from the Company's 2020 exploration program after all analytical results are received; that Titan believes that the district surrounding ESM remains underexplored despite the long operating history of ESM; that there is potential for significant resource expansion which is expected to support production growth; that other historic mines and new targets within the district will be a focus for Titan's exploration team; that increased productivities and improved operating costs are expected to continue into 2021 and have better positioned the mine for future success; that the completion of the revised mine plan, incorporating the higher-grade New Fold zone in the #4 mine and near-mine Hoist House, Turnpike and Pumphouse potential open pits in early 2021 will guide Titan's capital investment decisions for the underground and open pit projects at ESM; that Titan's plan for Mineral Ridge is to continue its exploration to an investment decision on the exercise of the Earn-in Option or Purchase Option; that the Company continues to examine various financing options to bolster the Company's treasury; Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; and results from economic analyses on ESM and Mineral Ridge.

The forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which, while considered reasonable by the Company, are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward looking statements and forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievement. The Company has made assumptions based on or related to many of these risks, uncertainties and factors. These risks, uncertainties and factors include general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties; actual results of exploration activities and economic evaluations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in project parameters; changes in costs, including labour, infrastructure, operating and production costs; future prices of zinc and other minerals; variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, development or mining activities, including the failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; delays in completion of exploration, development or construction activities; changes in government legislation and regulation; the ability to maintain and renew existing licenses and permits or obtain required licenses and permits in a timely manner; the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms in a timely manner; contests over title to properties; employee relations and shortages of skilled personnel and contractors; the speculative natureof, and the risks involved in, the exploration, development and mining business; assumptions as to mining dilution; assumptions as to closure costs and closure requirements; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; unexpected variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates; geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations during mining being different from what was assumed; changes to assumptions as to salvage values; ability to maintain the social license to operate; changes to interest rates; changes to tax rates, including federal, state and county income and property tax rates; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risks Factors" in this document.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information, there may be other risks, uncertainties and other factors that cause performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements contained herein are as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

Name, Address and Incorporation

The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on October 15, 2012. On November 10, 2016, the Company amended its articles of incorporation to change the name of the Company from "Triton Mining Corporation" to "Titan Mining Corporation". On June 13, 2017, the Company filed a notice of alteration to amend its authorized share capital by re-designating its Class A shares as Common Shares. A copy of the Company's Articles of Incorporation is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com.

Titan Mining is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol TI.

At the date of this AIF the Company's head office is located at Suite 555 - 999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E1 and its the registered office is located at Suite 2900, 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 0A3.

On November 10, 2016, the Company amended its articles of incorporation to change the name of the Company from "Triton Mining Corporation" to "Titan Mining Corporation".

On June 13, 2017, the Company filed a notice of alteration to amend its authorized share capital by re-designating its Class A shares as Common Shares.

Intercorporate Relationships

The following chart identifies Titan Mining's subsidiaries (including jurisdiction of formation or incorporation of the various entities). Except for 1077615 US LLC, all subsidiaries are material subsidiaries.