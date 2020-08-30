Titan Petrochemicals : MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made by Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code").

Reference is also made to the announcement of the Company dated 30 June 2020 and 30 July 2020 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Possible Transaction. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

The Company wishes to update the Shareholders and potential investors of the status of the Possible Transaction. The Potential Purchaser and Fame Dragon are still in negotiations of the terms in particular on various technical issues relating to the Takeovers Code and the technical issues remain unresolved as at the date of this announcement. As at the date of this announcement, no definitive agreement has been entered into between the parties and there is no assurance that the Possible Transaction will be materialised.

In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) will be made by the Company until announcement of firm intention to make an offer under Rule

3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer is made. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Takeovers Code and/or the Listing Rules (as the case may be).