TITAN PETROCHEMICALS GROUP LIMITED

(1192)
Titan Petrochemicals : MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

08/30/2020 | 06:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1192)

MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code").

Reference is also made to the announcement of the Company dated 30 June 2020 and 30 July 2020 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Possible Transaction. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

The Company wishes to update the Shareholders and potential investors of the status of the Possible Transaction. The Potential Purchaser and Fame Dragon are still in negotiations of the terms in particular on various technical issues relating to the Takeovers Code and the technical issues remain unresolved as at the date of this announcement. As at the date of this announcement, no definitive agreement has been entered into between the parties and there is no assurance that the Possible Transaction will be materialised.

In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) will be made by the Company until announcement of firm intention to make an offer under Rule

3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer is made. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Takeovers Code and/or the Listing Rules (as the case may be).

- 1 -

WARNINGS

There is no assurance that the Possible Transaction will materialise or eventually be consummated and the relevant discussions may or may not lead to a general offer under Rule 26.1 of Takeovers Code. The Possible Transaction may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

By order of the Board

Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited

Zhang Qiandong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Zhang Qiandong; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Lai Wing Lun (Chairman) and Mr. Osman Mohammed Arab; and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence, Mr. Sun Feng and Mr. Cheung Hok Fung Alexander.

The directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

- 2 -

Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited published this content on 30 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2020 10:09:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 255 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
Net income 2019 1 647 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2019 788 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,17x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 145 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 45,6x
EV / Sales 2019 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart TITAN PETROCHEMICALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TITAN PETROCHEMICALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wing Lun Lai Chairman
Fai Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Qian Dong Zhang Executive Director
Osman Mohammed Arab Non-Executive Director
Feng Sun Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TITAN PETROCHEMICALS GROUP LIMITED-46.36%19
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-30.75%5 241
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-27.79%2 729
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-18.75%2 625
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-18.13%2 068
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.-35.72%1 192
