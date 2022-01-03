Titan Pharmaceuticals : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): December 30, 2021

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Company held its annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on December 30, 2021. On November 1, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 9,864,158 shares of Titan common stock entitled to be voted at the Annual Meeting. At the meeting, 42.68% of such shares were represented in person or by proxy.

The final results for each of the matters submitted to a vote of Titan's stockholders at the Annual Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Stockholders elected all of the seven nominees for director for one-year terms expiring on the next annual meeting of stockholders. The voting results were as follows:

FOR WITHHELD Joseph A. Akers 1,418,748 251,956 Katherine Beebe DeVarney 1,420,212 250,492 M. David MacFarlane 1,424,629 246,075 James McNab, Jr. 1,415,708 254,996 Marc Rubin 1,425,506 245,198

2. Ratification of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Stockholders ratified the reappointment of WithumSmith+Brown, PC to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The voting results were as follows:

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 3,827,382 176,572 206,212

3. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Stockholders approved the compensation of the Company's named executive officers for the year ended December 31, 2018 as disclosed in the proxy statement. The voting results were as follows:

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 1,141,408 417,492 111,804

4. Advisory Vote on the Frequency of Advisory Votes on Executive Compensation

Stockholders approved the holding of an advisory vote on executive compensation every two year. The voting results were as follows:

Every one year Every two years Every three years 623,815 1,226,546 404,563

