Titan Pharmaceuticals : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): December 30, 2021
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)
|
001-13341
|
94-3171940
|
(Commission File Number)
|
(IRS Employer Identification No.)
400 Oyster Point Blvd., Suite 505, South San Francisco, CA94080
(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)
650-244-4990
(Registrant's telephone number including area code)
(Registrant's former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
Title of each class
|
Trading Symbol
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Common Stock, $0.001 par value
|
TTNP
|
NasdaqCapital Market
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of registrant under any of the following provisions:
|
¨
|
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|
¨
|
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12(b))
|
¨
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|
¨
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ¨
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The Company held its annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on December 30, 2021. On November 1, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 9,864,158 shares of Titan common stock entitled to be voted at the Annual Meeting. At the meeting, 42.68% of such shares were represented in person or by proxy.
The final results for each of the matters submitted to a vote of Titan's stockholders at the Annual Meeting are as follows:
Stockholders elected all of the seven nominees for director for one-year terms expiring on the next annual meeting of stockholders. The voting results were as follows:
|
|
|
FOR
|
|
|
WITHHELD
|
|
Joseph A. Akers
|
|
|
1,418,748
|
|
|
|
251,956
|
|
Katherine Beebe DeVarney
|
|
|
1,420,212
|
|
|
|
250,492
|
|
M. David MacFarlane
|
|
|
1,424,629
|
|
|
|
246,075
|
|
James McNab, Jr.
|
|
|
1,415,708
|
|
|
|
254,996
|
|
Marc Rubin
|
|
|
1,425,506
|
|
|
|
245,198
|
|
2.
|
Ratification of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Stockholders ratified the reappointment of WithumSmith+Brown, PC to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The voting results were as follows:
|
FOR
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
3,827,382
|
|
176,572
|
|
206,212
|
3.
|
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Stockholders approved the compensation of the Company's named executive officers for the year ended December 31, 2018 as disclosed in the proxy statement. The voting results were as follows:
|
FOR
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
1,141,408
|
|
417,492
|
|
111,804
|
4.
|
Advisory Vote on the Frequency of Advisory Votes on Executive Compensation
Stockholders approved the holding of an advisory vote on executive compensation every two year. The voting results were as follows:
|
Every one year
|
|
Every two years
|
|
Every three years
|
623,815
|
|
1,226,546
|
|
404,563
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
Dated: December 30, 2021
|
TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|
|
|
By:
|
/s/ Kate Beebe DeVarney, Ph.D
|
|
|
Name: Kate Beebe DeVarney, Ph.D.
|
|
|
Title: President and Chief Operating Officer