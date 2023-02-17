Advanced search
TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.

(TTNM)
2023-02-17
2.620 CAD   -4.03%
Titanium Transportation Group Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
01/24Titanium Transportation Expands Its Southern U.S. Based Freight-Brokerage Presence by Securing A Market Location in Arkansas
CI
01/24Titanium Transportation Group Brief: Expanding its Southern U.S. Based Freight-Brokerage Presence by Securing a Market Location in Arkansas
MT
Titanium Transportation Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/17/2023
BOLTON, Ontario, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX:TTNM, OTCQX:TTNMF) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per common share, payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2023. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the Company’s previous dividend.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In the U.S. Titanium has established operations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, Denver. In February 2021, Titanium completed its largest acquisition since its founding, establishing Titanium as the 12th largest Canadian transportation company. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed twelve (12) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company has been ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM" and “TTNMF” on the OTCQX.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.
Ted Daniel, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer
(905) 266-3011
investors@ttgi.com
www.ttgi.com


Financials
Sales 2022 489 M 362 M 362 M
Net income 2022 20,4 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net Debt 2022 65,1 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 123 M 91,2 M 91,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 65,2%
Managers and Directors
Theodor Daniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chun Kit Fu Chief Financial Officer
Luciano Galasso Chairman
Marilyn Daniel Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
William Chyfetz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.12.81%92
DSV A/S17.28%39 911
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG13.10%31 661
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.-1.59%4 942
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.-1.16%4 667
INPOST S.A.5.76%4 444