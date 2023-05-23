Titanium Transportation Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

BOLTON, Ontario, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX:TTNM, OTCQX:TTNMF) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per common share, payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the Company’s previous dividend.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In the U.S., Titanium has established operations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, Denver and Arkansas. In February 2021, Titanium completed its largest acquisition since its founding, establishing Titanium as the 12th largest Canadian transportation company. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed twelve (12) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company was ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years. For two (2) consecutive years, Titanium has also been ranked one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business of Canada. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM" and “TTNMF” on the OTCQX.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.

Ted Daniel, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 266-3011

investors@ttgi.com

www.ttgi.com

For Investors Relations

James Bowen

416-519-9442

James.Bowen@loderockadvisors.com