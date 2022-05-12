Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Titanium Transportation Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TTR   CA8883411040

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.

(TTR)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/12 03:52:21 pm EDT
2.270 CAD   -1.30%
05:31pTitanium Transportation Group Declares Quarterly Dividends
GL
05:30pTitanium Transportation Group Declares Quarterly Dividends
AQ
04/28Titanium Transportation Group Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Results
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Titanium Transportation Group Declares Quarterly Dividends

05/12/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
BOLTON, Ontario, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:TTR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per common share, payable on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the Company’s previous dividend.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truck transportation, logistics, and warehousing services to over 1,000 customers. In the U.S. Titanium has established operations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, and Denver. In February 2021, Titanium completed its largest acquisition since its founding, establishing Titanium among the largest Canadian transportation companies. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed twelve (12) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company has been ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol "TTR".

CONTACT INFORMATION

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.
Ted Daniel, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer
(905) 266-3011
investors@ttgi.com
www.ttgi.com


Analyst Recommendations on TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 457 M 351 M 351 M
Net income 2022 10,4 M 7,99 M 7,99 M
Net Debt 2022 55,4 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 103 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 65,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,30 CAD
Average target price 5,69 CAD
Spread / Average Target 147%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodor Daniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chun Kit Fu Chief Financial Officer
Luciano Galasso Chairman
Marilyn Daniel Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
William Chyfetz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.-24.59%79
DSV A/S-31.75%34 165
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-16.47%29 846
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.23.51%6 111
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.9.26%5 253
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-11.33%3 891