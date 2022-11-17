Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Titanium Transportation Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTNM   CA8883411040

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.

(TTNM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:14 2022-11-17 pm EST
2.200 CAD    0.00%
05:39pTitanium Transportation Group Declares Quarterly Dividends
GL
11/08Transcript : Titanium Transportation Group Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/07Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Titanium Transportation Group Declares Quarterly Dividends

11/17/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOLTON, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX:TTNM, OTCQX:TTNMF) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per common share, payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the Company’s previous dividend.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In the U.S. Titanium has established operations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, Denver. In February 2021, Titanium completed its largest acquisition since its founding, establishing Titanium as the 12th largest Canadian transportation company. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed twelve (12) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company was ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years. For two (2) consecutive years, Titanium has also been ranked one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business of Canada. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM" and “TTNMF” on the OTCQX.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.
Ted Daniel, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer
(905) 266-3011
investors@ttgi.com
www.ttgi.com


All news about TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.
05:39pTitanium Transportation Group Declares Quarterly Dividends
GL
11/08Transcript : Titanium Transportation Group Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 0..
CI
11/07Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
11/07Titanium Transportation Group Brief: Q3 Total net in..
MT
11/07Titanium Transportation Group Reports Strong Financial Results; Q3 2022 Revenue of $113..
GL
11/07Titanium Transportation Group Brief: Q3 2022 Revenue..
MT
11/07Titanium Transportation Group Reports Strong Financial Results; Q3 2022 Revenue of $113..
AQ
11/07Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Updates Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
11/04Titanium Transportation Group Brief: Says Expanding ..
MT
11/04Titanium Transportation Expands with New Location in Montreal, QC
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 489 M 366 M 366 M
Net income 2022 20,4 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net Debt 2022 65,1 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 98,8 M 74,0 M 74,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,20 CAD
Average target price 5,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodor Daniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chun Kit Fu Chief Financial Officer
Luciano Galasso Chairman
Marilyn Daniel Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
William Chyfetz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.-27.87%74
DSV A/S-29.07%33 240
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-23.17%28 848
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.2.68%5 027
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.12.30%4 968
INPOST S.A.-34.55%3 605