    TTR   CA8883411040

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.

(TTR)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/17 03:44:58 pm EDT
2.390 CAD   +2.58%
Titanium Transportation Group First Quarter Conference Call Access

05/17/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
BOLTON, Ontario, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR) announced on April 28, 2022 details about the Company's first quarter conference call. Due to a change in the dial-in system, access to the replay of the conference call will be available using the following passcode instead of the conference ID.

The replay can be accessed until midnight on May 31, 2022.

Details of the replay:

North America dial-in number: 1-877-674-7070
International dial-in number: 1-416-764-8692
Conference ID: 65891817
Passcode: 891817#

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truck transportation, logistics, and warehousing services to over 1,000 customers. In the U.S. Titanium has established operations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, Denver. In February 2021, Titanium completed its largest acquisition since its founding, establishing Titanium among the largest Canadian transportation companies. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed twelve (12) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company has been ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol "TTR".

CONTACT INFORMATION

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.
Ted Daniel, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer
(905) 266-3011
ted.daniel@ttgi.com
www.ttgi.com


