Titanium Transportation Group Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 88.57 million compared to CAD 116.83 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 100.38 million compared to CAD 136.18 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 3.37 million compared to CAD 7.58 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.08 compared to CAD 0.17 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.07 compared to CAD 0.17 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was CAD 179.67 million compared to CAD 237.87 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 206.7 million compared to CAD 272.17 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 6.96 million compared to CAD 13.55 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.16 compared to CAD 0.31 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.15 compared to CAD 0.3 a year ago.
Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:47 pm
