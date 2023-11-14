Titanium Transportation Group Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 98.61 million compared to CAD 97.11 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 112.69 million compared to CAD 113.36 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 1.87 million compared to CAD 6.54 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.04 compared to CAD 0.15 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.04 compared to CAD 0.14 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was CAD 278.28 million compared to CAD 334.98 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 319.39 million compared to CAD 385.53 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 8.83 million compared to CAD 20.08 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.2 compared to CAD 0.46 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.19 compared to CAD 0.45 a year ago.
Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 14, 2023 at 05:55 pm EST
