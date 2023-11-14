Titanium Transportation Group Inc. is a Canada-based transportation company. The Company is a provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America. Its segments include Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment represents the pickup and delivery of full loads across Canada and the United States using a van, flatbed or other specialized equipment. The Logistics segment represents the brokering of freight across North America. It has asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. It provides truckload and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. It has terminals in Bolton, Bracebridge, Napanee, North Bay, Windsor, Belleville, Cornwall, and Brantford, ON, with additional parking/switch yards in Sudbury, Brockville and Trenton, ON.