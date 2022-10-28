Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Titanium Transportation Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTNM   CA8883411040

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.

(TTNM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:49 2022-10-27 pm EDT
2.310 CAD    0.00%
06:31aTitanium Transportation Group Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Third Quarter Results
GL
06:30aTitanium Transportation Group Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Third Quarter Results
AQ
09/27Titanium Transportation Group Recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Titanium Transportation Group Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Third Quarter Results

10/28/2022 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOLTON, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX:TTNM) is pleased to announce that it will issue its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 via news release on Monday, November 7, 2022 after market close.

The Company will also hold a conference call for analysts and investors with Ted Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss these results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call.

Details of the conference call:

Date: Tuesday, Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
North America dial-in number: 1-888-886-7786
International dial-in number: 1-416-764-8658

A replay of the conference call can be accessed until midnight on November 24, 2022.

Details of the replay:

North America dial-in number: 1-877-674-7070
International dial-in number: 1-416-764-8692
Conference ID: 13541154
Passcode: 541154 #

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In the U.S. Titanium has established operations in Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, and Denver. In February 2021, Titanium completed its largest acquisition since its founding, establishing Titanium as the 12th largest Canadian transportation company. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed twelve (12) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company was ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years. For two (2) consecutive years, Titanium has also been ranked one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business of Canada. Titanium is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM".

CONTACT INFORMATION

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.
Ted Daniel, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer
(905) 266-3011
ted.daniel@ttgi.com
www.ttgi.com


All news about TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.
06:31aTitanium Transportation Group Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Third Quarter ..
GL
06:30aTitanium Transportation Group Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Third Quarter ..
AQ
09/27Titanium Transportation Group Recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by Th..
GL
09/09Titanium Transportation to Make Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
09/09Titanium Transportation Group Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 2,242,765 shares, re..
CI
09/09Titanium Transportation Group Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
GL
09/09Titanium Transportation Group Brief: Announcing Norm..
MT
09/09Titanium Transportation Group Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
09/09Titanium Transportation Group Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
08/18Titanium Transportation Group Declares Quarterly Dividend
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 501 M 371 M 371 M
Net income 2022 17,7 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net Debt 2022 72,5 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 104 M 76,8 M 76,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Titanium Transportation Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,31 CAD
Average target price 6,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 160%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodor Daniel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chun Kit Fu Chief Financial Officer
Luciano Galasso Chairman
Marilyn Daniel Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
William Chyfetz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC.-24.26%77
DSV A/S-32.31%30 912
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-23.64%26 930
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.6.08%4 508
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.-2.08%4 357
INPOST S.A.-40.99%3 127