Titanium Transportation : Q1-2022FS

Cash flows from operating activities Net income

Adjustments: Depreciation (note 7, 8)

Gain on sale of property and equipment Finance costs

Finance income

Amortization of customer lists (note 9) Share-based compensation expense (note 12) Gain on sale of marketable securities Income tax expense

Net change in non-cash operating working capital

Interest paid

Interest received

Income taxes paid

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from finance lease receivables (note 13) Proceeds from marketable securities Acquisition of property and equipment (note 7) Disposition of property and equipment (note 7) Acquisition of subsidiaries

Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of bank indebtedness (note 13) Proceeds from acquisition loans Repayment of loans payable (note 13) Repayment of finance lease liabilities (note 13) Dividends paid (note 11)

Issuance of shares (note 11)

Increase (decrease) in cash

Cash, beginning

Cash, ending