Titanium Transportation : Q1-2022FS

Share capital (note 11) Contributed surplus (note 12) Retained earnings
49,945
48,204
8,943
8,812
21,778
16,698
80,666
73,714
253,420
233,666
On behalf of the Board
''Ted Daniel''
''Bill Chyfetz''
Director
Director
See accompanying notes
1.
Titanium Transportation Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
Three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(in '000 Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
3 months
3 months
ended
ended
March 31
March 31
2022
2021
Revenue (note 14)
121,041
79,521
Fuel surcharge
14,946
6,154
135,987
85,675
Operating expenses
Carriers and independent contractors
85,677
52,397
Vehicle operating
15,373
10,176
Wages and casual labour (note 15)
18,025
13,218
Other operating
2,995
2,369
122,070
78,160
Income (loss) before the following
13,917
7,515
Depreciation (note 7, 8)
5,444
4,793
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(845)
(72)
Finance costs (note 14)
918
816
Finance income
(51)
(50)
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(25)
143
Amortization of customer lists (note 9)
327
114
Transaction costs
-
800
Gain on sale of marketable securities
-
(598)
5,768
5,946
Income before income taxes
8,149
1,569
Income tax expense
2,180
400
Net income and comprehensive income
attributable to owners of the Company
5,969
1,169
Earnings per share:
Basic
0.14
0.03
Diluted
0.13
0.03
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic (note 11)
43,833,699
36,477,706
Diluted (note 11)
45,055,317
38,164,083
See accompanying notes
2.
Titanium Transportation Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
Three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(in '000 Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
Share
Contributed
Retained
Capital
Surplus
Earnings
Total
Balances at December 31, 2021
48,204
8,812
16,698
73,714
Share issuance (note 11)
1,644
-
-
1,644
Share vested (note 11)
73
(73)
-
-
Options exercised (note 12)
24
(9)
-
15
Share-based compensation expense (note 12, 15)
-
213
-
213
Dividends paid (note 11)
-
-
(889)
(889)
Net income and comprehensive income
-
-
5,969
5,969
Balances at March 31, 2022
49,945
8,943
21,778
80,666
Balances at December 31, 2020
23,252
8,782
15,037
47,071
Share issuance
23,746
23,746
Shares vested
93
(93)
-
-
Options exercised
767
(283)
-
484
Share-based compensation expense (note 12)
-
178
-
178
Dividends paid
-
-
(740)
(740)
Net income and comprehensive income
-
-
1,169
1,169
Balances at March 31, 2021
47,858
8,584
15,466
71,908
See accompanying notes
3.
Titanium Transportation Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
Three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(in '000 Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
3 months
3 months
ended
ended
March 31
March 31
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities Net income
Adjustments: Depreciation (note 7, 8)
Gain on sale of property and equipment Finance costs
Finance income
Amortization of customer lists (note 9) Share-based compensation expense (note 12) Gain on sale of marketable securities Income tax expense
Net change in non-cash operating working capital
Interest paid
Interest received
Income taxes paid
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from finance lease receivables (note 13) Proceeds from marketable securities Acquisition of property and equipment (note 7) Disposition of property and equipment (note 7) Acquisition of subsidiaries
Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of bank indebtedness (note 13) Proceeds from acquisition loans Repayment of loans payable (note 13) Repayment of finance lease liabilities (note 13) Dividends paid (note 11)
Issuance of shares (note 11)
Increase (decrease) in cash
Cash, beginning
Cash, ending
5,969
1,169
5,444
4,793
(845)
(72)
918
816
(51)
(50)
327
114
213
178
-
(598)
2,180
1,107
14,155
7,457
(9,106)
4,126
5,049
11,583
(933)
(776)
51
50
(1,223)
(990)
2,944
9,867
670
586
-
4,437
(122)
(150)
4,151
178
-
(27,000)
4,699
(21,949)
(1,874)
(4,929)
-
5,000
(4,219)
(1,538)
(4,666)
(2,997)
(889)
(740)
159
24,230
(11,489)
19,026
(3,846)
6,944
18,046
3,089
14,200
10,033
Refer to note 13 for supplemental cash flow information.
See accompanying notes
4.
