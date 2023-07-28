(Alliance News) - Met. Extra Spa announced Friday that it has acquired full ownership of an industrial complex located in the municipality of Novara.

The compendium, located in an industrial area a few hundred meters from the Novara railroad junction and intermodal hub, is about 51,000 square meters and "in perspective will allow the company, once it acquires all the necessary environmental authorizations from the province of Novara, to have a large area to be equipped to carry out activities consistent with the company's corporate purpose and business model, referring in particular to the development of recovery, recycling and marketing activities of metallic materials, in adherence to the principles of sustainability and circular economy," the company specified in a note.

The stock of Met. Extra Group closed flat at EUR2.98 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.