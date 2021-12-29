Log in
    TTT   AU000000TTT3

TITOMIC LIMITED

(TTT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 12/28 11:46:08 pm
0.18 AUD   +2.86%
TITOMIC : Application for quotation of securities - TTT
PU
TITOMIC : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TTT
PU
TITOMIC : Application for quotation of securities - TTT
PU
Titomic : Application for quotation of securities - TTT

12/29/2021 | 05:37am GMT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

TITOMIC LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 29, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

TTT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

9,615,384

29/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

TITOMIC LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

602793644

1.3

ASX issuer code

TTT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Shares issued to Repkon Makina ve Kalp as announced 9 November 2021 and approved by shareholders at the 2021

AGM

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

TTT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

29/12/2021

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

9,615,384

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.26000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To raise additional working capital

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

TTT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

201,034,273

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

TTTAD : PERFORMANCE SHARES

6,050,000

TTTAH : OPTION EXPIRING 25-FEB-2022 EX 88C

7,500,000

TTTAI : OPTION EXPIRING 22-DEC-2026 EX $0.80

500,000

TTTAJ : OPTION EXPIRING 22-DEC-2026 EX $1.20

600,000

TTTAK : OPTION EXPIRING 22-DEC-2026 EX $1.60

600,000

TTTAL : OPTION EXPIRING 22-DEC-2026 EX $2.00

800,000

TTTAE : PERFORMANCE SHARES

1,145,878

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Titomic Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 05:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
