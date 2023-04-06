Advanced search
    TON   GB0008941402

TITON HOLDINGS PLC

(TON)
  Report
2023-04-06
70.00 GBX    0.00%
03/22FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.4% Ahead of FOMC Decision
DJ
03/22Titon expects to return to profit as supply chain blockages ease
AN
Titon Holdings CEO to step down with immediate effect

04/06/2023 | 02:40pm EDT
Titon Holdings PLC - Colchester, Essex-based ventilation systems and window & door hardware supplier - Announces Chief Executive Alexandra French has agreed to step down and leave the board with immediate effect. Titon intends to start the search for a new CEO as soon as possible. Says senior leadership team under Carolyn Isom, Chief Financial Officer and Tyson Anderson, Deputy Chair, will lead the business in the interim. Keith Ritchie, non-executive chair of Titon said: "Current trading remains in line with the guidance set out by the board at the AGM on March 22."

Current stock price: 65 pence

12-month change: up 28%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

