Titon Holdings PLC - Colchester, Essex-based maker of ventilation systems and window and door hardware - Keith Ritchie steps down immediately as chair and plans to retire from the board at the end of February. Ritchie was executive chair from 2012 until October last year, before moving to non-executive chair. Non-Executive Director Paul Hooper becomes interim chair while Titon looks for a new permanent chair.

Current stock price: 79.50 pence, up 14% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: up 12%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

