Titon : Interim Statement (6 months to 31st March 2022)

Business Review

Chairman's Statement

I am disappointed to report that trading conditions have been difficult for us during the six months to 31 March 2022. As we indicated in the trading update on 22 February 2022, whilst the year started as we expected and revenues in the first four months of the year were slightly higher than the six months to 31 March 2021, the shortages we have experienced of materials and components, and the cost increases for materials, components, labour and energy necessitated us to revise our expectations for the current financial year. Whilst supply shortages and input cost increases have persisted, we are optimistic that we will see some easing of some of the supply chain issues in the second half of the current financial year.

Despite these inflationary challenges, we have continued to carry on with key investments for our future. We have invested in strategic overhead to support growth of our higher margin Mechanical Ventilation Systems area of the business. We have continued to invest in our product software that will support qualified leads to grow our business in Europe. We have also executed select investments in additional talent within Finance, Supply Chain and HR. Our new ERP system implementation went live in May.

We have spent much of the last two years considering Covid-19 and the effect this has had on the economy and our own business. I am pleased to report that the impact of Covid-19 on our UK and European business and the wider construction industry generally in these areas has been greatly reduced and we have returned to normal pre-pandemic operations throughout the period. We have continued to follow Government guidelines for safe working and, whilst we have experienced some additional employee absence as a result of Covid-19, this has not had a significant impact on our business in the UK. All of our office-based employees have now returned to the office on a flexible working basis.

Income Statement

In the six months to 31 March 2022, Titon's net revenue (which excludes inter-segment activity) decreased by 1.7% to £11.5 million (2021: £11.7 million). All UK businesses saw an increase in sales over the period but sales of Ventilation Systems products to Europe fell as we suffered from shortages of components for mechanical products. Sales in Titon Korea, our 51% owned subsidiary fell by 27% reflecting the on-going difficult trading conditions and market dynamics in South Korea.

Gross margin fell to 28.0% (2021: 31.9%) due to higher raw material, labour and overhead costs in the UK and Europe and the lower contributions from Titon Korea. EBITDA was 75% lower at £0.28 million (2021: £1.13 million), whilst we made an operating loss of £0.21 million (2021 profit: £0.62