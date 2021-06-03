Titon : Interim Statement (6 months to 31st March 2021)

Business Review

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to report that we are in a much better position both as a business and a country this year than we were at this time last year. In the UK, the data on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has improved significantly since the start of 2021. This is due to the vaccination programme, which is proving very successful in protecting so many people and the gradual lifting of restrictions from the third national lockdown imposed in January 2021. From Titon's perspective we have remained open throughout the period, along with the construction sector, and we have seen a sustained recovery in demand since the middle of 2020. As a result, I can report a return to profitability in H1 2021 as trading since our 30 September 2020 financial year end has been slightly ahead of budget. We have continued to follow the Government's guidelines for safe working in our factory in Haverhill and our office based staff have continued to work from home where they can. We are now turning our attention to introducing on-going flexible working for our office-based employees so that they can both spend time in the office and also work from home, which we will commence gradually over the next few months.

Income Statement

In the six months to 31 March 2021, Titon's net revenue (which excludes inter-segment activity) increased by 4.1% to £11.7 million (2020: £11.2 million). We have been pleased with the levels of activity in the construction sector both here in the UK and in Europe and we have also weathered the impact of the UK leaving the EU's single market and customs union on 31 December 2020. We can report an increase in UK and European sales of 16.6% against the six months to 31 March 2020.

Gross margin rose to 31.9% (2020: 27.3%) due to the higher contributions from all of our operations in the UK and Europe. EBITDA was 259% higher at £1.13 million (2020: £0.32 million), whilst we made an operating profit of £0.62 million (2020 loss: £0.23 million). The results from the Group's associate, Browntech Sales Co. Ltd (BTS) in South Korea, amounted to a loss of £59,000 (2020 loss: £39,000) as a result of the continuing weak housing market in Korea and the Korean market shift towards mechanical ventilation. In aggregate, the Group made a profit before tax of £0.55 million (2020 loss: £0.27 million).