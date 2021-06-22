Titon : Sponsors the Virtual CIBSE Technical Symposium

June 2021

We are excited to announce that Titon is the Virtual Sponsor for the virtual CIBSE Technical Symposium on 13-14 July 2021.

The CIBSE Technical Symposium is an annual event and encourages the participation of both young and experienced industry practitioners, researchers and building users to share experiences and develop networks.

The theme for this year is Engineering the built environment for a new 'normal'.

Preparations for the 2021 CIBSE Technical Symposium in July are now well underway. Planned well before the roadmap for emerging from lockdown was released, this will be a two day online event featuring over sixty peer reviewed papers on a wide range of building performance related topics.

As a proud sponsor of the technical event, we are pleased to share a special 10% discount code to claim towards your full ticket price.

Simply use the code TITON_10 at checkout - find out more and book now.

Top three reasons for you to attend:

- Keep up with emerging trends

- Network with over 300 industry professionals

​​​​​​- Access 70+ peer-reviewed presentations

Find out more about the CIBSE Technical Symposium.