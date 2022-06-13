Log in
TIVIC HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.

Tivic Health Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
05/25Tivic Health Survey Reveals Allergy Season Impacts Job Performance, Commuting, and Ability to Enjoy Outdoor Activities
PR
05/16TIVIC HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Tivic Health Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

06/13/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., Pacific Daylight Time. The Company has adopted a virtual format for our Annual Meeting to provide a healthy, consistent, and convenient experience for all stockholders regardless of location.

WHEN:

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

TIME:

10:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time

WHERE:

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TIVC2022

All relevant documents and information relating to the annual general meeting are available in the “Investors” section of Tivic Health’s website. The documents will also be made available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

About Tivic Health Systems, Inc.

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers a choice in the treatment of inflammation and related conditions. For more information visit https://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Additional information concerning Tivic Health and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the company operating results, is contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022, under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.


