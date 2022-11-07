Tivic Health Takes Bioelectronic Medicine to HTLH

Will Demo FDA-Approved ClearUP that Treats Sinus Pain and Congestion from Colds, Flu, and Allergies

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC) (“Tivic Health”), a commercial-phase health technology company focused on bioelectronic medicine, is bringing bioelectronic medicine to HTLH with ClearUP, an FDA-approved and clinically proven device that uses low-level electrical stimulation to treat sinus pain and congestion from allergies, colds, and flu. Tivic Health is exhibiting in the UCSF Health Hub Pavilion booth #1158-33. HLTH takes place November 13-16, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

Last month, Tivic Health announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Reliefband product line for nausea treatment and substantially all related assets from Reliefband Technologies, LLC. Reliefband offers wearable, FDA-cleared electronic therapeutics for the treatment of nausea and vomiting and has multiple products available both over-the-counter and by prescription.

“Key goals of ours are to grow consumer awareness of bioelectronic therapies and to advance these non-invasive drug-free technologies toward becoming mainstream treatment options for common health conditions,” said Blake Gurfein, chief scientific officer of Tivic Health. “The use of bioelectronic medicine to address various conditions has increased during recent years and is expected to continue to expand in scope and commercial traction in the near term. We intend to continue to pioneer bioelectronic medicine research and to grow a trusted brand that builds and delivers evidence-based, safe, and effective bioelectronic therapies.”

Clinical Studies

The company has undertaken a clinical study investigating the extensibility of Tivic’s platform as a specialized treatment for pain following functional endoscopic sinus surgery and a potentially new alternative to opioids for post-operative care. This 60-person double-blind, randomized sham-controlled trial is being conducted with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, a leader in medical and scientific training. Clinical measures for this study include postoperative pain and the use of opiate medication during the study period.

About ClearUP

The development process for ClearUP ran from 2016-2019 and consisted of clinical trials, safety testing and consumer usability testing. ClearUP achieved its first FDA approval in 2019, making it the first bioelectronic device product to receive FDA approval to treat allergy-related sinus pain. ClearUP received CE Mark approval in 2020 for temporary relief of sinus pain, pressure and congestion, under the brand name ClearUP Sinus Relief.

In 2021, Tivic broke new ground when the FDA granted its De Novo request and expanded the indication of use for ClearUP to include congestion from flu, allergies, and colds. In support of its FDA De Novo request grant, Tivic Health’s clinical studies showed that ClearUP was effective in treating moderate to severe congestion with no substantive side effects. In one clinical study, subjects with moderate to severe congestion reported, on average, a 35% reduction in congestion symptoms 10 minutes after a ClearUP treatment, which was significantly greater than placebo. In another clinical study, subjects reported, on average, a 44% reduction in congestion symptoms after four weeks of regular use.

ClearUP has received five U.S. patents (18 pending in the U.S. and abroad) for the device, interface, and features that allow it to be comfortable, effective, and easy to use.

ClearUP is a US FDA Class II and EU Class IIa medical device that is currently sold direct to consumers on amazon.com, bestbuy.com, walmart.com, fsastore.com, and tivichealth.com.

About Tivic Health

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers with a choice in the treatment of inflammation and immune-related conditions. For more information visit https://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth.

