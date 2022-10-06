Advanced search
TIVIC HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.

(TIVC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:50 2022-10-06 am EDT
1.580 USD   +0.32%
Tivic Health's Ceo, Jennifer Ernst, To Speak At Fifth Bioelectronic Medicine Summit - Bioelectronic Medicine : Today's Tools, Tomorrow's Therapies
BU
08/30Tivic Health's CEO Invited to Present at the 148th National Investment Banking Association Conference
BU
08/15TIVIC HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Tivic Health's CEO, Jennifer Ernst, to Speak at Fifth Bioelectronic Medicine Summit - Bioelectronic Medicine: Today's Tools, Tomorrow's Therapies

10/06/2022 | 10:03am EDT
Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that the company’s CEO will present at Fifth Bioelectronic Medicine Summit – Bioelectronic Medicine: Today’s Tools, Tomorrow’s Therapies organized by the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and the Columbia University School of Engineering.

In Session 7 of the event, Jennifer Ernst will sit alongside other panelists and discuss Neurotech – the journey from bench to bedside. The session will discuss how, when, and where neurotechnology makes its way through commercialization.

WHO:

Jennifer Ernst, CEO, Tivic Health

WHAT:

Fifth Bioelectronic Medicine Summit

WHERE:

Garden City, NY

WHEN:

October 11-12, 2022

About the Conference

Bioelectronic medicine is an emerging field at the convergence of molecular medicine, neuroscience and technology with the aim of developing novel diagnostic and therapeutic approaches. This meeting will call international attention to bioelectronic medicine as the platform for new developments in healthcare, technology, and science. Leaders in bioelectronic medicine will discuss current progress, challenges, and future developments.

About Tivic Health

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers a choice in the treatment of inflammation and certain other related conditions. For more information visit https://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Additional information concerning Tivic Health and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the company operating results, is contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022, under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.


