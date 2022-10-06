Tivic Health's CEO, Jennifer Ernst, to Speak at Fifth Bioelectronic Medicine Summit - Bioelectronic Medicine: Today's Tools, Tomorrow's Therapies

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that the company’s CEO will present at Fifth Bioelectronic Medicine Summit – Bioelectronic Medicine: Today’s Tools, Tomorrow’s Therapies organized by the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and the Columbia University School of Engineering.

In Session 7 of the event, Jennifer Ernst will sit alongside other panelists and discuss Neurotech – the journey from bench to bedside. The session will discuss how, when, and where neurotechnology makes its way through commercialization.

WHO: Jennifer Ernst, CEO, Tivic Health WHAT: Fifth Bioelectronic Medicine Summit WHERE: Garden City, NY WHEN: October 11-12, 2022

About the Conference

Bioelectronic medicine is an emerging field at the convergence of molecular medicine, neuroscience and technology with the aim of developing novel diagnostic and therapeutic approaches. This meeting will call international attention to bioelectronic medicine as the platform for new developments in healthcare, technology, and science. Leaders in bioelectronic medicine will discuss current progress, challenges, and future developments.

About Tivic Health

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers a choice in the treatment of inflammation and certain other related conditions. For more information visit https://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth.

Forward-Looking Statements

