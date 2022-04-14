Log in
    TIVC   US8887051006

TIVIC HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.

(TIVC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 03:56:28 pm EDT
1.565 USD   -3.40%
03:31pTivic Health to Report 2021 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Shareholder Update on Tuesday, April 19
BU
04/05TIVIC HEALTH : Announces Key Executive Appointments Strengthening Leadership Team - Form 8-K
PU
04/05Tivic Health Systems Appoints Veronica Cai CFO; Promotes Ryan Sabia to COO
MT
Tivic Health to Report 2021 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Shareholder Update on Tuesday, April 19

04/14/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
Tivic Health® Systems, Inc., (Nasdaq: TIVC) (“Tivic Health” or the “Company”) a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the year-end shareholder update will take place via conference call on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET.

Conference Call Information: April 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET
Teleconference
Toll-Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 689084

About Tivic Health

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers a choice in the treatment of inflammation and related conditions. For more information visit https://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 15,7 M 15,7 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 44,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Ernst Chief Executive Officer & Director
Veronica Cai Chief Financial Officer
Sheryle J. Bolton Chairman
Blake Gurfein Chief Scientific Officer
Ryan Sabia Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIVIC HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.-58.25%16
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-14.43%225 782
DANAHER CORPORATION-13.77%203 114
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-20.62%102 450
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-5.90%75 745
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-15.98%67 319