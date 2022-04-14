Tivic Health to Report 2021 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Shareholder Update on Tuesday, April 19

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc., (Nasdaq: TIVC) (“Tivic Health” or the “Company”) a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the year-end shareholder update will take place via conference call on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET.

Conference Call Information: April 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET

Teleconference

Toll-Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 689084

About Tivic Health

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers a choice in the treatment of inflammation and related conditions. For more information visit https://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005843/en/