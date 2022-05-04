Tivic Health to Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings on May 16th Via Conference Call and Webcast

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 via conference call and webcast, Monday, May 16, 2022, at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET.
Teleconference Details:
Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 535202
Webcast Link:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2865/45466
About Tivic Health
Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers a choice in the treatment of inflammation and related conditions. For more information visit https://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth
