Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tivic Health Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIVC   US8887051006

TIVIC HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.

(TIVC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:50 2023-06-09 pm EDT
0.0939 USD   -2.29%
05:12pTivic Health Systems, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pTivic to Reconvene Annual Meeting of Stockholders June 14, 2023
BU
05/15Tivic Health Systems, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tivic to Reconvene Annual Meeting of Stockholders June 14, 2023

06/09/2023 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tivic urges shareholders of record as of April 13, 2023, to vote their shares.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic Health”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) scheduled for and convened on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, was partially adjourned to Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The record date for determining stockholders eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting will remain the close of business on April 13, 2023.

Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health, explained, “We are very encouraged by the percentage of stockholders who voted in support of key proposals on the ballot. However, due to limited proxy representation, we still need additional votes in order to obtain approval of key measures. I cannot understate the importance of shareholder representation, which is why our Board unanimously voted to reconvene on June 14 in the interest of soliciting further shareholder support.”

Tivic strongly encourages its stockholders to vote.

Stockholders as of the close of business on April 13, 2023, the record date for the Annual Meeting, who have not yet voted are encouraged to vote over the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TIVC2023. Stockholders needing assistance voting or have questions may contact the Company at ir@tivichealth.com.

About Tivic

Tivic is a commercial health tech company advancing the field of bioelectronic medicine. Tivic’s patented technology platform leverages stimulation on the trigeminal, sympathetic, and vagus nerve structures. Tivic’s non-invasive and targeted approach to the treatment of inflammatory chronic health conditions gives consumers and providers drug-free therapeutic solutions with high safety profiles, low risk, and broad applications. Tivic’s first commercial product, ClearUP, is an FDA approved, award-winning, handheld bioelectronic sinus device. ClearUP is clinically proven, doctor-recommended, and is available through online retailers and commercial distributors. For more information, visit http://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: market, economic and other conditions; supply chain constraints; macroeconomic factors, including inflation; the company’s ability to raise additional capital on favorable terms; changes in regulatory requirements; and unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce Tivic’s capital resources. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Tivic’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Tivic’s filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TIVIC HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
05:12pTivic Health Systems, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulati..
AQ
05:11pTivic to Reconvene Annual Meeting of Stockholders June 14, 2023
BU
05/15Tivic Health Systems, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/15Earnings Flash (TIVC) TIVIC HEALTH SYSTEMS Reports Q1 Revenue $376,000, vs. Street Est ..
MT
05/15Tivic Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
05/11Tivic Health To Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 15th Via Conference ..
BU
05/08Tivic Health Launches B2B Portal, Accelerates Healthcare Commercial Sales Expansion
BU
05/08Tivic Health Launches B2b Portal, Accelerates Healthcare Commercial Sales Expansion
CI
05/08Certain Common Stock of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement E..
CI
05/08Certain Options of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3,12 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2,85 M 2,85 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart TIVIC HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tivic Health Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIVIC HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Ernst Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimberly Bambach Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sheryle J. Bolton Chairman
Blake Gurfein Chief Scientific Officer
Ryan Sabia Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIVIC HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC.-84.98%3
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-6.44%198 743
DANAHER CORPORATION-11.31%173 709
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.17.14%108 911
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION10.37%73 423
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG12.39%63 345
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer