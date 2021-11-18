Log in
    TVTY   US88870R1023

TIVITY HEALTH, INC.

(TVTY)
  Report
INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tivity Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

11/18/2021 | 08:46am EST
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tivity Health, Inc. ("Tivity" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TVTY) for violations of the securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 10, 2018 and March 7, 2019 are encouraged to contact the firm, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com 
www.schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-notice-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-tivity-health-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301427444.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
