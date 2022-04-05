Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tivity Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TVTY   US88870R1023

TIVITY HEALTH, INC.

(TVTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TVTY, ISAA, RVAC, MBII, MNDT

04/05/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY)'s sale to funds managed by Stone Point Capital for $32.50 in cash per share. If you are a Tivity Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ: ISAA)'s merger with Hypebeast Limited. If you are an Iron Spark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RVAC)'s merger with Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC. If you are a Riverview Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII)'s sale to Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of Marrone Bio common stock will be exchanged at closing for ordinary shares of Bioceres at a fixed ratio of 0.088. If you are a Marrone Bio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT)'s sale to Google LLC for $23.00 in cash per share. If you are a Mandiant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-tvty-isaa-rvac-mbii-mndt-301518108.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
