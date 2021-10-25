Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tivity Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TVTY   US88870R1023

TIVITY HEALTH, INC.

(TVTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TIVITY HEALTH INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Tivity Health, Inc. - TVTY

10/25/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Tivity Health, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TVTY).  

On February 19, 2020, the Company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, disclosing that its "Nutrition segment had a disappointing end to 2019" including "a non-cash impairment charge of $377.1 million," that contributed to a $272.8 million net loss in the fourth quarter, due to complications in the nutrition business since its acquisition of Nutrisystem in March 2019, and also that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned.

In September of 2020, the Company announced the resignation of co-founder Daniel G. Tully from its Board of Directors. Then, in October of 2020, it was reported that the Company would be selling Nutrisystem for $575 million, less than half of what Tivity paid to buy it.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws.  Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company's motion to dismiss, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Tivity's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Tivity's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Tivity shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tvty/  to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tivity-health-investigation-continued-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-continues-to-investigate-the-officers-and-directors-of-tivity-health-inc---tvty-301407729.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
04:46pTIVITY HEALTH INVESTIGATION CONTINUE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the..
PR
10/14INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ..
BU
10/14TIVITY HEALTH : to Issue Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results After Market Close on Novemb..
PR
10/01TIVITY HEALTH INVESTIGATION CONTINUE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the..
PR
09/29INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tiv..
BU
09/27TIVITY HEALTH : Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization (Form 8-K)
PU
09/27TIVITY HEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial S..
AQ
09/27TIVITY HEALTH : Authorizes $100 Million Share-Buyback Plan
MT
09/27TIVITY HEALTH : Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization
PR
09/27Tivity Health, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $100 million worth of its shares.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations