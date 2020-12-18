Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tivity Health, Inc.    TVTY

TIVITY HEALTH, INC.

(TVTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TIVITY HEALTH INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Tivity Health, Inc. - TVTY

12/18/2020 | 10:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Tivity Health, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TVTY).

On February 19, 2020, the Company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, disclosing that its “Nutrition segment had a disappointing end to 2019” including “a non-cash impairment charge of $377.1 million,” that contributed to a $272.8 million net loss in the fourth quarter, due to complications in the nutrition business since its acquisition of Nutrisystem in March 2019, and also that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned. In September of 2020, the Company announced the resignation of co-founder Daniel G. Tully from its Board of Directors. Then, in October of 2020, it was reported that the Company would be selling Nutrisystem for $575 million, less than half of what Tivity paid to buy it.

The Company and certain of its executives have been sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Tivity’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Tivity’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Tivity shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tvty/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
03:51aTIVITY HEALTH INVESTIGATION INITIATE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
12/18TIVITY HEALTH : Credit Suisse Adjusts Tivity Health's Price Target to $19 From $..
MT
12/17TIVITY HEALTH : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PR
12/16TIVITY HEALTH : S&P Upgrades Tivity Health Rating One Notch To 'B+' Following Nu..
MT
12/15TIVITY HEALTH, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regula..
AQ
12/09KAINOS CAPITAL : Completes Acquisition Of Nutrisystem For $575 Million
PR
12/09TIVITY HEALTH : Completes Divestiture of Nutrition Business
PR
11/24SILVERSNEAKERS PULSE SURVEY : 85% of U.S. Senior Respondents Plan to Take COVID-..
PR
11/23Guggenheim Upgrades Tivity Health to Buy from Neutral, Sets $21 Price Target
MT
11/18TIVITY HEALTH : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 045 M - -
Net income 2020 -196 M - -
Net Debt 2020 703 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,79x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 942 M 942 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tivity Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 20,88 $
Last Close Price 19,36 $
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard M. Ashworth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Michael Sanfilippo Chairman
Tommy Lewis Chief Operating Officer & President-Nutrition
Adam C. Holland Chief Financial Officer
Paul Edmisten Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIVITY HEALTH, INC.-7.05%919
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.128.39%44 576
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-22.58%26 515
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION150.16%12 908
IHH HEALTHCARE5.12%12 550
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%11 786
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ