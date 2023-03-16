Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Tivoli A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIV   DK0060726743

TIVOLI A/S

(TIV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05:01:21 2023-03-16 am EDT
780.00 DKK   +1.83%
04:59aAnnual Report 2022
GL
03/01Annual General Meeting - Deadline for submitting issues for the agenda
GL
03/01Annual General Meeting - Deadline for submitting issues for the agenda
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual Report 2022

03/16/2023 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Supervisory Board of Tivoli A/S has adopted and approved the Annual Report for 2022 at the board meeting on 16th of March 2023.

2023 highlights:

  • A revenue of DKK 1,130.1 million compared to DKK 719.3 million last year (57%)
  • An EBITDA of DKK 216.7 million compared to DKK 86.6 million last year (+150%)
  • A profit before tax of DKK 87.5 million compared to a loss before tax of DKK 47.6 million last year
  • Profit before tax adjusted for non-ordinary items is DKK 102.7, which is 140.4 million higher than last year
  • An attendance figure of 2,398,000 visitors compared to 2,398,000 last year (61%)

"Tivoli's result for 2022 is pleasing. Over the course of the year, the Tivoli Gardens has been filled with happy guests who have had the classic, magical Tivoli experiences - as well as the unique and spectacular ones. The profit before tax for 2022, creates a good foundation for the coming years. However, the macroeconomic challenges create uncertainty around consumer behavior and at the same time we are making conscious investments in Tivoli's business, to develop and prepare Tivoli for the coming years. As an effect hereof, the result before tax that is currently expected in 2023 is lower than in 2022“ says CEO, Susanne Mørch Koch

Outlook for 2023
Tivoli expects in 2023 that the number of guests will increase by around 5% compared to 2022 and our guests continuing to avail themselves of the Tivoli Gardens’ many facilities. However, it must be expected that the average consumption per guest will decrease slightly as a result of the current economic challenges. Also, Tivoli will in 2023 be affected by increasing costs within energy consumption among other things. Based on the above, and in line with the stock exchange announcement of 17 January 2023, Tivoli expects a turnover of around DKK 1,100 million for 2023.

Pre-tax profit is expected to range between DKK 50 million and DKK 70 million and thus to be lower than the profit realised for 2022. The reasons for these lower earnings expectations than for 2022 are, as mentioned, partly uncertainty about consumer behaviour due to the macroeconomic challenges, partly our deliberate investments in Tivoli’s business to develop the Tivoli Gardens and prepare them for the years ahead.

Best regards

Tom Knutzen                Susanne Mørch Koch
Chairman                      CEO


Contactperson: Head of press, Torben Plank tlf. 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk

 

Attachments


All news about TIVOLI A/S
04:59aAnnual Report 2022
GL
03/01Annual General Meeting - Deadline for submitting issues for the agenda
GL
03/01Annual General Meeting - Deadline for submitting issues for the agenda
GL
01/17Tivoli states expectations for 2022 and presents expectations for 2023
GL
01/17Tivoli states expectations for 2022 and presents expectations for 2023
GL
01/17Tivoli Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023
CI
01/17Tivoli A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
2022Financial Calendar 2023
GL
2022Financial Calendar 2023
AQ
2022Interim Report for the period 1 January – 30 September 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 719 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2021 -41,5 M -5,88 M -5,88 M
Net Debt 2021 428 M 60,7 M 60,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -112x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 379 M 620 M 620 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,78x
EV / Sales 2021 7,03x
Nbr of Employees 974
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart TIVOLI A/S
Duration : Period :
Tivoli A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIVOLI A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Susanne Mørch Koch Chief Executive Officer
Martin Bakkegaard Chief Financial Officer
Tom Knutzen Chairman
Kasper Schumacher Chief Operating Officer
Tue Ambrosius Krogh-Lund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIVOLI A/S1.06%620
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.12.84%53 448
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.5.61%3 612
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.8.25%2 324
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION7.66%2 082
ROUND ONE CORPORATION9.38%1 127