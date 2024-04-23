Tivoli A/S held the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 23 April 2024.



The annual report was approved, including the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute a dividend of 25% of the result after tax, corresponding to DKK 21.6 million, which corresponds to DKK 3.77 per share for a shareholding of a nominal value of DKK 10.

The following proposals from the Board of Directors were adopted:

Amendments to articles 6, 7, 17 and 22 of the association.

Approval of Tivoli’s remuneration policy.

Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2024.





The proposal from shareholder Michael Bjørn Hansen about an extended shareholder pass for shareholders with 150 shares was not adopted.

The remuneration report was approved.

The current members of the Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting, Tom Knutzen, Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, Claus Gregersen and Marie Nipper, were re-elected.

Proposal from shareholder Ida Rasmussen for board membership was not adopted.

At the proposal of the Board of Directors, Deloitte was elected auditor and it was approved that Deloitte's duties also include the provision of a statement on sustainability reporting in the management report.

At the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors elected Tom Knutzen as chairman and Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg as deputy chairman.

Best regards

Susanne Mørch Koch

CEO



Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk

