Tivoli A/S is a Denmark-based company primarily engaged in the operation of the Tivoli amusement park and pleasure garden in Copenhagen. The Company's activities are divided into six main areas: Online Casino, which is engaged in operating online games; Food and Beverage, which operates Tivoli's restaurants; High End, which is engaged in the operation of the House of Nimb and Nimb Terrasse; Real Estate, which is the beneficiary of the Company's tenanted restaurants; Sales and Sponsors, which includes the Company's earnings from entrance fees and sponsorship agreements; as well as Entertainment, which bears the expenses for the operation of such events as Friday Rock concerts, Garden orchestras, Pantomime shows and other events in the Garden. The three remaining segments undertake the Company's administrative functions within the fields of information technology (IT), finance, marketing and human resources (HR), as well as operation and maintenance of the Gardens.