  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Tivoli A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIV   DK0060726743

TIVOLI A/S

(TIV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  09:58:44 2023-04-05 am EDT
818.00 DKK    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

People trapped after two buildings collapse in Marseille

04/09/2023 | 01:18pm EDT
STORY: The cause of the explosion was not yet known.

The collapse caused a fire that complicated rescue efforts and that Darmanin said could take hours to put out. He said authorities estimated there were between four and 10 people under the rubble.

Five people were taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries and a sixth person was being treated for shock, he added.

A third building has partially collapsed and people have been evacuated from some 30 buildings in the area.

The buildings that collapsed on the Rue de Tivoli were not known to have any structural problems, Darmanin said.


© Reuters 2023
All news about TIVOLI A/S
01:18pPeople trapped after two buildings collapse in Marseille
RE
06:47aTwo buildings collapse in Marseille, up to 10 people still under the rubble
RE
04/02KG Mobility Signs Vehicle Export Deal with Vietnamese Firm Futa Group's Kim Long Motors
MT
03/31Notice convening Annual General Meeting
GL
03/17Tivoli A/s : Fiscal report 2022
PU
03/16Annual Report 2022
GL
03/16Tivoli A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
03/01Annual General Meeting - Deadline for submitting issues for the agenda
GL
03/01Annual General Meeting - Deadline for submitting issues for the agenda
GL
01/17Tivoli states expectations for 2022 and presents expectations for 2023
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 130 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2022 65,1 M 9,53 M 9,53 M
Net Debt 2022 319 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 66,6x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 4 676 M 685 M 685 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,03x
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 983
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart TIVOLI A/S
Duration : Period :
Tivoli A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIVOLI A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Susanne Mørch Koch Chief Executive Officer
Martin Bakkegaard Chief Financial Officer
Tom Knutzen Chairman
Kasper Schumacher Chief Operating Officer
Tue Ambrosius Krogh-Lund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIVOLI A/S7.92%685
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.20.41%57 231
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.8.88%3 724
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.8.95%2 339
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION9.33%2 117
ROUND ONE CORPORATION6.88%1 105
