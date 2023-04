People trapped after two buildings collapse in Marseille

The collapse caused a fire that complicated rescue efforts and that Darmanin said could take hours to put out. He said authorities estimated there were between four and 10 people under the rubble.

Five people were taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries and a sixth person was being treated for shock, he added.

A third building has partially collapsed and people have been evacuated from some 30 buildings in the area.

The buildings that collapsed on the Rue de Tivoli were not known to have any structural problems, Darmanin said.