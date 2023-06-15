Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLSA   BMG889121031

TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD

(TLSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-14 pm EDT
0.7458 USD   -1.23%
07:50aNeurology Live Coverage : Decreased Microglial Activation Observed in Foralumab-Treated Patients With Secondary Progressive MS
PU
06/13Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd Appoints Matthew Davis as Its New Chief Operating Officer
CI
06/13Tiziana Life Sciences Promotes Matthew W. Davis, MD, RPh to Chief Operating Officer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neurology Live Coverage: Decreased Microglial Activation Observed in Foralumab-Treated Patients With Secondary Progressive MS

06/15/2023 | 07:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Through an expanded access program, new announced data from a small cohort of patients with non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (na-SPMS) treated with foralumab (Tiziana Life Sciences), an investigational anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, showed reduction in microglial activation after 3 months on the medication. A phase 2 trial, announced earlier this year, is still on track to begin sometime in quarter 3 of 2023.1

According to the brief update, 5 of the 6 individuals included in the program demonstrated a reduction in microglial activation on Positron Emission Tomography scans. In addition to the known links between microglial activation and inflammation, microglia has been involved in the process of destruction of myelin in SPMS, as well as the protective sheath covering of nerve fibers and has contributed to the formation of MS lesions.

"There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for na-SPMS," principal investigator Tanuja Chitnis, MD, professor of neurology, Harvard Medical School, and senior neurologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, said in a statement.1 "The reduction in microglial activation in the 3-month PET scans in 5 out of 6 patients is truly encouraging and I look forward to getting the 3-month PET scans results of the next 4 Expanded Access patients later in 2023 and to starting the Phase 2a trial this year."

Foralumab is designed to bind to T cell receptor and dampens inflammation by modulating T cell function, thereby suppressing effector features in multiple immune cell subsets. The agent is administered intranasally, providing a novel avenue for treatment of inflammatory human diseases. After feedback from a Type C meeting with the FDA, Tiziana submitted its protocol for the phase 2 study of foralumab in April, with the trial expected to start later this year.

"I believe that Tiziana and Harvard are at the forefront of research in neuroinflammatory diseases with unmet need," Gabriele Cerrone, executive chairman, founder, and acting chief executive officer, Tiziana, said in a statement. "Our Phase 2a multi-center, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial in na-SPMS uses the 3-month PET scan as the primary outcome measure and our expanded access data from the first 6 patients give us increasing conviction in the potential for a positive outcome. We believe this trial design will provide a quick validation of our intranasal foralumab asset and will allow the company to proceed to the next clinical phase of development in na-SPMS."1

In addition to MS, the company is planning to evaluate the agent as a potential treatment for patients with Alzheimer disease. Announced in October 2022, an investigational new drug application (IND) for a phase 1 study is expected to be filed by the third quarter of 2023 upon the completion of requested toxicology studies, with the program beginning by the end of 2023. The decision to file an IND came after Tiziana received an affirmative response from the FDA on a pre-investigational new drug application.2

Foralumab has been assessed in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. Published in August 2021, the study featured 39 outpatients who were randomized to either control (n = 16), intranasal foralumab 100 µg/day given for 10 consecutive days with 6 mg dexamethasone given on days 1-3 (n = 11), and intranasal foralumab 100 µg/day along given for 10 consecutive days (n = 12). All told, investigators observed a reduction of serum interleukin-6 and C-reactive protein in patients treated solely with foralumab vs controls or those on a combination approach. Specifically, foralumab alone resulted in a 69% reduction in IL-6 levels at day 10 (P = .031) and 85% reduction in CRP at day 10 (P = .032).3

REFERENCES
1. Tiziana Life Sciences announces reduction in microglial activation in a total of 5 out of 6 intranasal foralumab expanded access patients with non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. News release. Tiziana Life Sciences. June 5, 2023. Accessed June 13, 2023. https://www.biospace.com/article/releases/tiziana-life-sciences-announces-reduction-in-microglial-activation-in-a-total-of-5-out-of-6-intranasal-foralumab-expanded-access-patients-with-non-active-secondary-progressive-multiple-sclerosis/
2. Tiziana Life Sciences plans to submit IND for phase 1 trial of intranasal foralumab in Alzheimer disease patients. News release. Tiziana Life Sciences. October 12, 2022. Accessed June 13, 2023. https://www.tizianalifesciences.com/news-item?s=2022-10-12-tiziana-life-sciences-plans-to-submit-ind-for-phase-1-trial-of-intranasal-foralumab-in-alzheimers-disease-patients
3. Moreia TG, Matos KT, De Paula G, et al. Nasal administration of anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (foralumab) reduces lung inflammation and blood inflammatory biomarkers in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients: a pilot study. Front Immunol. Pubished online August 12, 2021. doi:10.3389/fimmu.2021.709861

Original Post:

Decreased Microglial Activation Observed in Foralumab-Treated Patients With Secondary Progressive MS (neurologylive.com)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 11:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD
07:50aNeurology Live Coverage : Decreased Microglial Activation Observed in Foralumab-Treated Pa..
PU
06/13Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd Appoints Matthew Davis as Its New Chief Operating Officer
CI
06/13Tiziana Life Sciences Promotes Matthew W. Davis, MD, RPh to Chief Operating Officer
AQ
06/08Tiziana Life Sciences : Microglial activation reduced in 5 of 6 SPMS patients on nasal for..
PU
06/05Transcript : Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd - Special Call
CI
06/05Tiziana Life Sciences Reports Reduction in Microglial Activation in Multiple Sclerosis ..
MT
06/05Tiziana Life Sciences : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
06/05Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. Announces Reduction in Microglial Activation in Total of 5 O..
CI
06/05Tiziana Life Sciences Announces Reduction in Microglial Activation in a Total of 5 Out ..
AQ
05/25Tiziana Life Sciences to Host KOL Webinar on Foralumab in Non-Active Secondary Progress..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -19,9 M -25,2 M -25,2 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,94x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 59,1 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 58,75 GBX
Average target price 241,70 GBX
Spread / Average Target 311%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keeren Shah Chief Financial Officer
Matthew W. Davis Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Vaseem A. Palejwala Senior Director-Clinical Operations
Willy Jules Simon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD24.61%75
MODERNA, INC.-29.82%48 051
LONZA GROUP AG25.58%47 097
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.82%39 470
SEAGEN INC.52.68%36 790
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-16.88%24 717
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer