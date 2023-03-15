Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLSA   BMG889121031

TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD

(TLSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:34:37 2023-03-14 pm EDT
0.5681 USD   -0.59%
08:50aTiziana Life Sciences : announces the grant of share options to directors and members of senior management.
PU
08:40aTiziana Life Sciences : Grant of share options - Form 6-K
PU
03/09Media : Brigham and Women's Hospital: First Nasal Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-19 Shows Promise for Treating Virus, Other Diseases
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tiziana Life Sciences : Grant of share options - Form 6-K

03/15/2023 | 08:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Grant of share options

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 -- Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: TLSA) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing breakthrough immunomodulation therapies via novel routes of drug delivery, today announced the grant of the following share options to directors and members of senior management:

Matthew Davis Chief Medical Officer and acting Chief Scientific Officer 375,000 Options
Keeren Shah Chief Financial Officer 187,500 Options
Jules Jacob Executive Director of Chemistry, Manufacturing, Controls & Non-Clinical Development 85,000 Options
Vaseem Palejwala Senior Director, Clinical Operations 60,000 Options
John Brancaccio Non-executive director 75,000 Options
Willy Simon Non-executive director 75,000 Options

The exercise price for all options is $0.57 per share. The options all vest in 4 equal tranches over 4 years, with the first tranche vesting on 15 March 2024, and all options have a life of ten years from date of grant.

About Foralumab

Activated T cells play an important role in the inflammatory process. Foralumab, the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb), binds to the T cell receptor, dampens inflammation by modulating T cell function, thereby suppressing effector features in multiple immune cell subsets, an effect demonstrated in patients with COVID and with multiple sclerosis, as well as in healthy normal subjects. Intranasal foralumab Phase 2 trials are expected to start in Q3 2023 in patients with non-active SPMS. Immunomodulation by nasal anti-CD3 mAb represents a novel avenue for treatment of inflammatory human diseases.1

1 https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2220272120

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies to enable alternative routes of immunotherapy. Tiziana's innovative nasal, oral and inhalation approaches in development have the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana's lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb, has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana's technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.

For further inquiries:

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd

Paul Spencer, Business Development and Investor Relations
+44 (0) 207 495 2379
info@tizianalifesciences.com

Investors:

Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646.970.4681
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 12:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD
08:50aTiziana Life Sciences : announces the grant of share options to directors and members of s..
PU
08:40aTiziana Life Sciences : Grant of share options - Form 6-K
PU
03/09Media : Brigham and Women's Hospital: First Nasal Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-..
PU
03/09Media : Clinical Trials Arena: Tiziana Life Sciences, Foralumab stimulates the immune syst..
PU
03/09Science Daily : First nasal monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 shows promise for t..
PU
03/09Tiziana Life Sciences shares details of intranasal foralumab study published in PNAS
AQ
03/08Tiziana Life Sciences : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
03/08Tiziana Life Sciences Announces Publication in Proceedings of the National Academy of S..
AQ
02/09Proactive research analyst says Tiziana Life Sciences "moving forward quite nicely"
AQ
01/04Tiziana Life Sciences Files Investigational New Drug Application With FDA for Lung Canc..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -28,6 M -34,8 M -34,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47,4 M 57,6 M 57,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 46,76 GBX
Average target price 245,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 425%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keeren Shah Finance Director
Matthew W. Davis Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Vaseem A. Palejwala Senior Director-Clinical Operations
Willy Jules Simon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD-5.08%58
MODERNA, INC.-15.78%58 445
LONZA GROUP AG15.38%42 362
SEAGEN INC.55.51%37 393
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.04%37 276
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-21.27%23 225