Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLSA   BMG889121031

TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD

(TLSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:38 2022-12-29 pm EST
0.5700 USD   +0.25%
02:34pTiziana Life Sciences : Result of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
02:34pTiziana Life Sciences : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
09:00aTranscript : Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tiziana Life Sciences : Result of Annual General Meeting

12/29/2022 | 02:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London, 29 December 2022 - Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: TLSA) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing breakthrough immunomodulation therapies via novel routes of drug delivery, today announces that at its annual general meeting, held earlier today, all the below resolutions were passed.

Resolution 1

To re-elect Willy Simon as Class III director of the Company to serve until the annual general meeting to be held in 2025.

Resolution 2

To approve the auditor's report and financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021.

Resolution 3

To appoint PKF LittleJohn LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year.

Resolution 4

To delegate the determination of the auditor's remuneration to the Board.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough immunomodulation therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies with a focus on its lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, as a treatment for diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). Tiziana's innovative nasal, oral and inhalation approaches in development have the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana's intranasal foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb and has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana's technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.

For further inquiries:

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd

Hana Malik, Business Development, and Investor Relations Manager

+44 (0) 207 495 2379

email: info@tizianalifesciences.com

Investors:

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646.970.4681

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 19:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD
02:34pTiziana Life Sciences : Result of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
02:34pTiziana Life Sciences : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
09:00aTranscript : Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
12/28Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd ('Tiziana' or 'the Company') - Interim Results for the Six Mo..
AQ
12/28Tiziana Life Sciences : Advancing pipeline of next generation therapeutics and diagnostics..
PU
12/28Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
12/27Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (“Tiziana” or “the Company”) - Interi..
AQ
12/16Tiziana to Participate in January Investor Meetings
AQ
12/15Tiziana Life Sciences Announces Completion of Prerequisite Pre-Clinical Safety Study
AQ
12/15Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd Announces Completion of Prerequisite Pre-Clinical Safety Stud..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -28,6 M -34,4 M -34,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47,9 M 57,6 M 57,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 47,28 GBX
Average target price 287,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 508%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keeren Shah Chief Financial Officer
Vaseem A. Palejwala Senior Director-Clinical Operations
Matthew W. Davis Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Willy Jules Simon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD-41.67%58
MODERNA, INC.-29.06%67 808
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.45%37 495
LONZA GROUP AG-40.20%36 415
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.36.99%28 496
SEAGEN INC.-19.06%23 234