Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLSA   BMG889121031

TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC

(TLSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tiziana Life Sciences : StemPrintER Demonstrates Prognostic Utility in TransATAC Cohort

03/01/2022 | 01:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, March 1, 2022 - Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: TLSA) reports that its' former subsidiary, AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: ACMSY) (formerly AccuStem Sciences Ltd.), today announced publication of new data in the European Journal of Cancer. Results demonstrate that StemPrintER is highly prognostic for risk of distant recurrence in women with breast cancer.

Investigators from the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) in Milan and The Royal Marsden Hospital in London evaluated 776 tumor samples from the TransATAC cohort, a subgroup of estrogen receptor positive (ER+), post-menopausal patients from the prospective, randomized ATAC trial. The pivotal TransATAC study has been used to evaluate many of the commonly used breast cancer risk scoring assays, including OncotypeDX, Prosigna, EndoPredict and Breast Cancer Index.

In this analysis, investigators demonstrated that patients with a StemPrintER Risk Score (SPRS) Low result had significantly better outcomes than patients with a SPRS High result. Patients with a SPRS Low result had a 5.8% risk of distant recurrence at 10 years versus 23.2% risk of distant recurrence in patients with a SPRS High result.1

"Many genomic classifiers have been evaluated in the TransATAC cohort," said Salvatore Pece, Full Professor at the Milan University Medical School and Director of the Hormone-Related Cancers and Stem Cell Pathobiology Lab at IEO. "It is exciting that StemPrintER appears to perform as well as other commercially-available tests and indicates the potential for this novel test to inform clinical decision making."

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies to enable alternative routes of immunotherapy. Tiziana's innovative nasal, oral and inhalation approaches in development have the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana's two lead candidates, intranasal foralumab, the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb, and milciclib, a pan-CDK inhibitor, have both demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana's technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.

About AccuStem Sciences, Inc.

AccuStem is a life sciences company dedicated to optimizing outcomes for all patients with cancer across the globe. The company takes a holistic view of its role in oncology- to empower patients and their care team with critical answers and tools and drive innovation in healthcare.

About the European Journal of Cancer


The European Journal of Cancer (EJC) integrates preclinical, translational, and clinical research in cancer, from epidemiology, carcinogenesis and biology through to innovations in cancer treatment and patient care. The journal publishes original research, reviews, previews, editorial comments and correspondence. The EJC is the official journal of the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and the European Society of Breast Cancer Specialists (EUSOMA). https://urlsand.esvalabs.com/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.journals.elsevier.com%2Feuropean-journal-of-cancer&e=8304be06&h=078f43de&f=y&p=n

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Media Contact:

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd

Hana Malik, Business Development, and Investor Relations Manager

+44 (0) 207 495 2379

email: info@tizianalifesciences.com

Investors:

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646.970.4681

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Accustem Sciences, Inc.

Email: info@accustem.com

  1. 1. Pece, S., Sestak, I., Montani, F., Tillhon, M., Maisonneuve, P., Freddi, S., Chu, K., Colleoni, M., Veronesi, P., Disalvatore, D., Viale, G., Buus, R., Cuzick, J., Dowsett, M., & Di Fiore, P. P. (2022). Comparison of stemprinter with Oncotype DX recurrence score for predicting risk of breast cancer distant recurrence after endocrine therapy. European Journal of Cancer, 164, 52-61. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejca.2022.01.003

Disclaimer

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 13:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
02/22TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES : Advancing pipeline of next generation therapeutics and diagnostics..
PU
02/20Australia's AGL Energy spurns surprise $3.5 bln bid, suitor Brookfield digs in
RE
02/11TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES : Science's Presentation at the Bio CEO & Investor Conference 2022
PU
02/10TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES : CEO to Present at Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference
PU
02/10TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES : CEO to Present at - Form 6-K
PU
02/10Tiziana Life Sciences CEO to Present at Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference
AQ
02/04Tiziana Life Sciences Submits Amendment to Investigational New Drug Application to Adva..
MT
02/04TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES : Announces Submission of Amendment to Investigational New Drug Appl..
PU
02/04Tiziana Announces Submission of Amendment to Investigational New Drug Application to Ad..
AQ
02/04Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd Announces Submission of Amendment to Investigational New Drug..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -26,8 M -35,9 M -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47,2 M 63,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float -
Chart TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 48,47 GBX
Average target price 660,70 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1 263%
Managers and Directors
Kunwar Shailubhai CEO, Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Keeren Shah Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone Executive Chairman
Vaseem A. Palejwala Director-Clinical Operations
Neil Graham Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC-32.28%63
MODERNA, INC.-39.52%61 881
LONZA GROUP AG-16.31%51 566
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-18.44%43 933
SEAGEN INC.-16.64%23 664
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-23.15%19 411