  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
  News
  Summary
    TLSA   BMG889121031

TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC

(TLSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences : to Participate in 2022 Biotech Showcase Virtual Investor Conference - Form 6-K

01/07/2022 | 06:08am EST
Tiziana Life Sciences to Participate in 2022 Biotech Showcase Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, January 6, 2022 - Tiziana Life Sciences (Nasdaq: TLSA) ("Tiziana"), a biotechnology company enabling breakthrough immunotherapies via novel routes of drug delivery, today announced that senior management will present at the Biotech Showcase Conference and be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. The conference is being held virtually from January 10th -12th and also during January 17th -19th.

Conference details can be found below:

Biotech Showcase

Date: January 10-12 and 17-19, 2022
Format: On-demand presentation (available January 7, 2022) and one-on-meetings
Registration: Click here

About Tiziana Life Sciences


Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies to enable alternative routes of immunotherapy. Tiziana's innovative nasal, oral and inhalation approaches in development have the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana's two lead candidates, intranasal foralumab, the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb, and milciclib, a pan-CDK inhibitor, have both demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana's technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.

For further information please contact:

Hana Malik, Business Development and Investor Relations Manager

+44 (0) 207 495 2379

email: info@tizianalifesciences.com

United States:

Investors:

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: (646) 970-4681

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 11:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -26,8 M -36,3 M -36,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 73,3 M 99,3 M 99,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 10,0%
Chart TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kunwar Shailubhai CEO, Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Keeren Shah Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone Executive Chairman
Vaseem A. Palejwala Director-Clinical Operations
Neil Graham Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC6.25%99
MODERNA, INC.-14.93%87 601
LONZA GROUP AG-6.93%57 296
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-6.96%50 150
SEAGEN INC.-6.33%26 481
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-7.77%23 250