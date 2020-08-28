Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tiziana Life Sciences PLC    TILS   GB00BKWNZY55

TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC

(TILS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 07:19am EDT

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

PLANWISE LIMITED

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

x

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

PLANWISE LIMITED

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

[BBHISL NOMINEES LIMITED]

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

5 AUGUST 2020

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

28 AUGUST 2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

33.42%

-

33.42%

190,559,823

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

37.78%

-

37.78%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

ORDINARY SHARES

GB00BKWNZY55

63,680,404

-

33.42%

-

SUBTOTAL 8. A

63,680,404

33.42%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Change resulting from passive dilution.

Place of completion

XLON

Date of completion

28 AUGUST 2020

Disclaimer

Tiziana Life Sciences plc published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 11:18:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
07:19aTR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
05:31aTiziana Life Sciences Clarifies Reason for Filing an Amended ADS Registration..
GL
08/27Tiziana Life Sciences CEO Updates Shareholders on its Patent Portfolio, Clini..
GL
08/24Tiziana Granted a Patent on Methods and Use of Anti-IL-6/IL-6 receptor Monocl..
GL
08/21Tiziana Granted a Patent on the Use of Milciclib in Combination with Tyrosine..
GL
08/20Tiziana is Pleased to Retain Dr. Napoleone Ferrara to Serve on Its Scientific..
GL
08/18Tiziana Granted a Patent on Methods and Use of Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibodies..
GL
08/11Tiziana Life Sciences to Present at BTIG's Virtual Biotechnology Conference
GL
08/10TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
08/05Tiziana Life Sciences plc Announces Closing of $57.25 Million Offering
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 264 M 348 M 350 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 500,00 GBX
Last Close Price 138,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 262%
Spread / Average Target 262%
Spread / Lowest Target 262%
Managers
NameTitle
Kunwar Shailubhai CEO, Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone Executive Chairman
Tiziano Lazzaretti Chief Financial Officer
Jules S. Jacob Senior Director-Non-Clinical Development
Vaseem A. Palejwala Director-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC236.59%348
LONZA GROUP58.32%45 702
CELLTRION, INC.68.23%34 310
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.58%30 316
MODERNA, INC.247.80%26 844
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.34.88%26 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group