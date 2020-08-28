Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tiziana Life Sciences PLC    TILS   GB00BKWNZY55

TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC

(TILS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tiziana Life Sciences Clarifies Reason for Filing an Amended ADS Registration Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 05:31am EDT

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing targeted drugs for cancer, inflammatory diseases and COVID-19, today announced the clarification of the reason for filing a corrected amendment registration statement on Form F-6 registering additional American Depositary Shares (ADSs). The registration statement was not filed to register shares for a capital raise, but for the sole purpose of increasing the number of ADSs available for shareholders to exchange ordinary shares of Tiziana for ADSs. Over the past few months, an increasing number of ordinary shares have been exchanged for ADSs. Each ADS represents two (2) ordinary shares.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Keeren Shah, Finance Director of the Company.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a dual listed (NASDAQ: TLSA & UK AIM: TILS) biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases. In addition to milciclib, the Company will be shortly initiating phase 2 studies with orally administered foralumab for Crohn’s disease and nasally administered foralumab for progressive multiple sclerosis. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) in clinical development in the world. This phase 2 compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The Company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms.

For further enquiries:

United Kingdom: 
Tiziana Life Sciences plc
Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder		+44 (0)20 7495 2379
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated adviser)
Liam Murray / Jo Turner

+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Optiva Securities Limited (Broker)
Robert Emmet 		+ 44 (0)20 3981 4173

United States:
Investors
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
05:31aTiziana Life Sciences Clarifies Reason for Filing an Amended ADS Registration..
GL
08/27Tiziana Life Sciences CEO Updates Shareholders on its Patent Portfolio, Clini..
GL
08/24Tiziana Granted a Patent on Methods and Use of Anti-IL-6/IL-6 receptor Monocl..
GL
08/21Tiziana Granted a Patent on the Use of Milciclib in Combination with Tyrosine..
GL
08/20Tiziana is Pleased to Retain Dr. Napoleone Ferrara to Serve on Its Scientific..
GL
08/18Tiziana Granted a Patent on Methods and Use of Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibodies..
GL
08/11Tiziana Life Sciences to Present at BTIG's Virtual Biotechnology Conference
GL
08/10TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
08/05Tiziana Life Sciences plc Announces Closing of $57.25 Million Offering
GL
08/04Tiziana Life Sciences Announces an Expedited Clinical Development Plan for It..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 264 M 348 M 350 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 500,00 GBX
Last Close Price 138,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 262%
Spread / Average Target 262%
Spread / Lowest Target 262%
Managers
NameTitle
Kunwar Shailubhai CEO, Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone Executive Chairman
Tiziano Lazzaretti Chief Financial Officer
Jules S. Jacob Senior Director-Non-Clinical Development
Vaseem A. Palejwala Director-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC236.59%348
LONZA GROUP58.32%45 702
CELLTRION, INC.68.23%34 310
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.58%30 316
MODERNA, INC.247.80%26 844
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.34.88%26 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group