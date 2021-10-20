Log in
    TILS   GB00BKWNZY55

TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC

(TILS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/20 06:00:08 am
58.6 GBX   +8.52%
06:11aTIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES : PDMR Dealing - Form 6-K
PU
02:11aTIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES : PDMR Dealing
PU
02:00aTIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC : PDMR Dealing
AQ
Tiziana Life Sciences : PDMR Dealing - Form 6-K

10/20/2021 | 06:11am EDT
PDMR Dealing

London, New York, 20 October 2021 - Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / LSE: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announces that it has been notified that Panetta Partners Limited, an entity in which Gabriele Cerrone, the Executive Chairman has a beneficial interest, purchased 60,000 ordinary shares of 3p each in the market at a price of 55p per share.

The acquisition takes Mr Cerrone's interests from 34.208% to 34.238% (within the 1% incremental threshold under Note 11 to Rule 9 of the UK Takeover Code).

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated
a) Name Gabriele Cerrone
2. Reason for the notification
a)

Position /

status

Chairman
b) Initial notification /amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer
a) Name Tiziana Life Sciences plc
b) LEI 213800CED47HI8PIOB36
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of 3p each
b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument ISIN for Tiziana Life Sciences plc: GB00BKWNZY55
c) Nature of the transaction Market Purchase
d)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

55p

60,000

f) Date of the transaction 19 October 2021
g) Place of the transaction XLON

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a dual listed (NASDAQ:TLSA, UK LSE: TILS) biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases. In addition to Milciclib, the Company will be shortly initiating Phase 2 studies with orally administered Foralumab for Crohn's Disease and nasally administered Foralumab for progressive multiple sclerosis. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody ("mAb") in clinical development in the world. This Phase 2 compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's Disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes ("T1D"), inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The Company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor ("IL6R") mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

For further enquiries:

For further enquiries:

Tiziana Life Sciences plc +44 (0)20 7495 2379
Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman, and founder
United States:
Investors:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Tiziana Life Sciences plc published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 10:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -26,8 M -36,8 M -36,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 105 M 145 M 145 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kunwar Shailubhai CEO, Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Keeren Shah Finance Director
Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone Executive Chairman
Vaseem A. Palejwala Director-Clinical Operations
Neil Graham Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC-40.98%145
MODERNA, INC.219.34%134 660
LONZA GROUP AG27.07%58 240
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.99%47 715
SEAGEN INC.-0.54%31 691
CELLTRION, INC.-39.28%25 332