Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tiziana Life Sciences PLC    TILS   GB00BKWNZY55

TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC

(TILS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman of Tiziana Life Sciences, to give interview on Bloomberg Television US at 1:20 PM ET Today

03/29/2021 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences. (NASDAQ: TLSA; LSE: TILS), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, announces that the Chairman and founder, Gabriele Cerrone, will give an interview on Bloomberg Television on Monday, 29 March 2021 at 1.20 p.m. US Eastern Standard Time (6.20 p.m. London) as part of the Bloomberg Surveillance Show.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a UK biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human disease in oncology and immunology. In addition to Milciclib, the Company is also developing Foralumab for liver diseases. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody in clinical development in the world. This Phase 2 compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), Crohn's disease, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

For further enquiries:

United Kingdom Investors:

Tiziana Life Sciences plc (TLSA)
Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder
+44 (0)20 7495 2379

U.S. Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies, Inc.
Dave Gentry1-800 RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

Dave@redchip.com

407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
02:00aTIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC ("TIZIANA" : 20 PM ET Today
GL
02/26Tiziana Life Sciences Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television US on The RedC..
GL
02/16Tiziana Life Sciences to Present at the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference
GL
02/05Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - Appointment of Direc..
GL
02/03Tiziana Life Sciences CEO Discusses COVID-19 Trial Data in Exclusive Intervie..
GL
02/02Wall Street Sees Positive Open Ahead of Big Tech Earnings
MT
02/02TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES'  : Nasally Administered Foralumab 'Suppresses Lung Inflam..
MT
02/02TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES  : Jumps 15% on Positive Data from Nasally Administered CO..
MT
02/02Tiziana Reports Positive Data from the Clinical Study of Nasal Administration..
GL
01/27TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES  : Files Shelf Registration Statement for Sale of Up to $2..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 181 M 250 M 249 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 543,15 GBX
Last Close Price 93,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 530%
Spread / Average Target 484%
Spread / Lowest Target 438%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kunwar Shailubhai CEO, Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Tiziano Lazzaretti Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone Executive Chairman
Jules S. Jacob Senior Director-Non-Clinical Development
Vaseem A. Palejwala Director-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC1.64%276
MODERNA, INC.27.58%57 539
LONZA GROUP AG-3.55%43 600
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.64%36 560
CELLTRION, INC.-12.53%34 789
SEAGEN INC.-20.25%27 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ