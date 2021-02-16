Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tiziana Life Sciences PLC    TILS   GB00BKWNZY55

TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC

(TILS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tiziana Life Sciences to Present at the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

02/16/2021 | 10:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA / LSE: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, today announced that it is presenting at the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference, 16-18th February 2021.

Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai, CEO and CSO of Tiziana Life Sciences, commented, “I look forward to sharing our exciting story with conference attendees. With the release of our topline data from our COVID-19 trial, multiple Phase 2 trial launches expected in 2021, and the potential application of Foralumab in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the longer-term, we are well positioned to achieve a series of important milestones in the months and quarters ahead.”

Tiziana Life Sciences presentation will be accessible on demand during the virtual event for all registered attendees.

Please visit http://www.tizianalifesciences.com/about-us/ or www.TLSAinfo.com for more information and to view the latest investor presentation.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a UK biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human disease in oncology and immunology. In addition to Milciclib, the Company is also developing Foralumab for liver diseases. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody in clinical development in the world. This Phase 2 compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), Crohn's disease, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

For further enquiries:

United Kingdom Investors:

Tiziana Life Sciences plc
Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder		+44 (0)20 7495 2379

U.S. Investor Contact:

RedChip Companies, Inc.
Dave Gentry
407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
04:03aTiziana Life Sciences to Present at the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference
GL
02/04Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - Appointment of Direc..
GL
02/02Tiziana Life Sciences CEO Discusses COVID-19 Trial Data in Exclusive Intervie..
GL
02/02Wall Street Sees Positive Open Ahead of Big Tech Earnings
MT
02/01TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES' : Nasally Administered Foralumab 'Suppresses Lung Inflamm..
MT
02/01TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES : Jumps 15% on Positive Data from Nasally Administered COV..
MT
02/01Tiziana Reports Positive Data from the Clinical Study of Nasal Administration..
GL
01/26TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES : Files Shelf Registration Statement for Sale of Up to $25..
MT
01/26Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - Tiziana Files Regist..
GL
01/20TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES : Shares Soar Ahead of Listing on LSE Main Market
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 261 M 363 M 362 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 843,15 GBX
Last Close Price 134,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 721%
Spread / Average Target 529%
Spread / Lowest Target 338%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kunwar Shailubhai CEO, Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Tiziano Lazzaretti Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone Executive Chairman
Jules S. Jacob Senior Director-Non-Clinical Development
Vaseem A. Palejwala Director-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC46.45%363
MODERNA, INC.75.88%72 708
LONZA GROUP AG7.07%50 831
CELLTRION, INC.-9.33%41 202
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.53%36 852
SEAGEN INC.-5.31%30 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ