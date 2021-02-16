Tiziana Life Sciences to Present at the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA / LSE: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, today announced that it is presenting at the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference, 16-18th February 2021.



Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai, CEO and CSO of Tiziana Life Sciences, commented, “I look forward to sharing our exciting story with conference attendees. With the release of our topline data from our COVID-19 trial, multiple Phase 2 trial launches expected in 2021, and the potential application of Foralumab in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the longer-term, we are well positioned to achieve a series of important milestones in the months and quarters ahead.”

Tiziana Life Sciences presentation will be accessible on demand during the virtual event for all registered attendees.

Please visit http://www.tizianalifesciences.com/about-us/ or www.TLSAinfo.com for more information and to view the latest investor presentation.

