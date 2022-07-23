TKH N : Acquires German 3D Stereo Machine Vision Company Nerian

TKH Group N.V. (TKH), a leading technology company focused on advanced innovative technology systems in high-growth markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Nerian Vision GmbH (Nerian), a disruptive stereo machine vision company based in Stuttgart, Germany that designs and manufactures high-speed stereo vision systems. TKH will acquire 100% of the shares of Nerian. Nerian will join the group of machine vision companies of TKH Vision, while continuing to sell its products under the Nerian brand and maintaining its existing partnerships.

Nerian's stereo vision sensors are unique in their capability to capture and process stereo vision images into 3D data at over 70 million 3D points per second and frame rates of up to 125 Hz, allowing for real-time capturing of high-resolution 3D data at both near and far range. Cameras are available with IP67 protection ratings for use in very harsh environments and with synchronized inertial measurement units embedded in the sensors. Nerian 3D cameras are fully compatible with active pattern projectors for increasing accuracy on difficult-to-measure objects.

"The acquisition of Nerian expands TKH Vision's portfolio of Smart Vision systems by increasing the 3D capabilities of the group. Combined with our extensive market reach, advanced software, and turnkey solution capabilities, Nerian's 3D cameras will allow for new solutions for challenging applications, including mobile robotics and autonomous vehicles, bin-picking and robot guidance across a variety of markets, such as logistics, factory automation, agriculture and construction,"said Mark Radford, Vice President of TKH Vision.

Dr. Konstantin Schauwecker, CEO of Nerian: "We are proud to join TKH Vision and expand their capabilities of in both industrial and non-industrial applications. Nerian will benefit from the synergy of the larger commercial organization and well-established supply-chain and production facilities of TKH, which will greatly accelerate Nerian's ability to capture market share and we look forward to this next phase in our development."



