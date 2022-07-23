Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. TKH Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWEKA   NL0000852523

TKH GROUP N.V.

(TWEKA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-07-22 am EDT
38.88 EUR   +0.62%
06/23TKH GROUP N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
05/03TKH GROUP N.V. : Dividends
CO
04/28TKH GROUP N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TKH N : Acquires German 3D Stereo Machine Vision Company Nerian

07/23/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TKH Acquires German 3D Stereo Machine Vision Company Nerian
Nerian Designs and Manufactures High-speed Stereo Vision Cameras that Deliver Ground-Breaking 3D Scanning Capability for Automation and Inspection

TKH Group N.V. (TKH), a leading technology company focused on advanced innovative technology systems in high-growth markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Nerian Vision GmbH (Nerian), a disruptive stereo machine vision company based in Stuttgart, Germany that designs and manufactures high-speed stereo vision systems. TKH will acquire 100% of the shares of Nerian. Nerian will join the group of machine vision companies of TKH Vision, while continuing to sell its products under the Nerian brand and maintaining its existing partnerships.

Nerian's stereo vision sensors are unique in their capability to capture and process stereo vision images into 3D data at over 70 million 3D points per second and frame rates of up to 125 Hz, allowing for real-time capturing of high-resolution 3D data at both near and far range. Cameras are available with IP67 protection ratings for use in very harsh environments and with synchronized inertial measurement units embedded in the sensors. Nerian 3D cameras are fully compatible with active pattern projectors for increasing accuracy on difficult-to-measure objects.

"The acquisition of Nerian expands TKH Vision's portfolio of Smart Vision systems by increasing the 3D capabilities of the group. Combined with our extensive market reach, advanced software, and turnkey solution capabilities, Nerian's 3D cameras will allow for new solutions for challenging applications, including mobile robotics and autonomous vehicles, bin-picking and robot guidance across a variety of markets, such as logistics, factory automation, agriculture and construction,"said Mark Radford, Vice President of TKH Vision.

Dr. Konstantin Schauwecker, CEO of Nerian: "We are proud to join TKH Vision and expand their capabilities of in both industrial and non-industrial applications. Nerian will benefit from the synergy of the larger commercial organization and well-established supply-chain and production facilities of TKH, which will greatly accelerate Nerian's ability to capture market share and we look forward to this next phase in our development."

For more information, contact:
Erik Velderman tel. +31 (0)53 5732903

Disclaimer

TKH Group NV published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 10:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TKH GROUP N.V.
06/23TKH GROUP N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
05/03TKH GROUP N.V. : Dividends
CO
04/28TKH GROUP N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/27TKH N : Shareholders adopt all resolutions at AGM 2022
PU
04/26TKH GROUP N.V. : Proxy Statments
CO
04/25TKH N : TKH reports record performance in Q1 2022
PU
04/25TKH N : Market update Q1
PU
04/25TKH GROUP N.V. : 1st quarter results
CO
04/11TKH GROUP N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
03/15TKH N : Invitation and information AGM TKH Group N.V. - April 26, 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TKH GROUP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 645 M 1 681 M 1 681 M
Net income 2022 122 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2022 272 M 278 M 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 1 601 M 1 637 M 1 637 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 5 784
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart TKH GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
TKH Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TKH GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 38,88 €
Average target price 53,40 €
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johannes Marius A. van der Lof Chief Executive Officer
Elling Dirk de Lange CFO, Head-Organization & Personnel
Antoon de Proft Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rokus L. van Iperen Member-Supervisory Board
J. Mel Kroon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TKH GROUP N.V.-29.95%1 637
KEYENCE CORPORATION-22.32%100 036
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-27.18%71 265
EATON CORPORATION PLC-20.53%54 523
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.97%49 353
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.20%39 370