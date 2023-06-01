TKH N : Investor Presentation June 2023

TKH strategy continues to deliver in Q1 2023 - organic growth in turnover and EBITA, orderbook up

Strong results in 2022 - turnover (+18.0%), EBITA (+23.9%), order intake (€ 2,042 million)

Focus on megatrends automation, digitalization, and electrification drives strong performance

Well on track to achieve targets of our Accelerate 2025 strategy program - based on technology leadership

Strategic Investment Program initiated of € 200 million - progressing according to plan

Divestment and investment program on track - focus on value creation acceleration

2 TKH INVESTOR PRESENTATION - JUNE 2023