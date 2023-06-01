TKH N : Investor Presentation June 2023

TKH strategy continues to deliver in Q1 2023 - organic growth in turnover and EBITA, orderbook up
Strong results in 2022 - turnover (+18.0%), EBITA (+23.9%), order intake (€ 2,042 million)
Focus on megatrends automation, digitalization, and electrification drives strong performance
Well on track to achieve targets of our Accelerate 2025 strategy program - based on technology leadership
Strategic Investment Program initiated of € 200 million - progressing according to plan
Divestment and investment program on track - focus on value creation acceleration
