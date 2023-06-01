Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. TKH Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWEKA   NL0000852523

TKH GROUP N.V.

(TWEKA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:00:16 2023-06-01 am EDT
46.62 EUR   +0.43%
07:33aTkh N : Investor Presentation June 2023
PU
05/31Tkh N : Update Share Buyback 30-05-2023
PU
05/31Tkh N : TKH to divest connectivity activities in France
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TKH N : Investor Presentation June 2023

06/01/2023 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TKH GROUP NV

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

JUNE 2023

Key messages

TKH strategy continues to deliver in Q1 2023 - organic growth in turnover and EBITA, orderbook up

Strong results in 2022 - turnover (+18.0%), EBITA (+23.9%), order intake (€ 2,042 million)

Focus on megatrends automation, digitalization, and electrification drives strong performance

Well on track to achieve targets of our Accelerate 2025 strategy program - based on technology leadership

Strategic Investment Program initiated of € 200 million - progressing according to plan

Divestment and investment program on track - focus on value creation acceleration

2 TKH INVESTOR PRESENTATION - JUNE 2023

Content

1

2

3

4

5

Profile

Accelerate 2025 Strategy Program

Track Record

Highlights Q1 2023 Market Update

Reporting Segments

6

2022 Results & Financial Performance 2022

7 Outlook

3 TKH INVESTOR PRESENTATION - JUNE 2023

PROFILE

TKH - Technology leader in high growth markets

SMART Technologies built on innovation

Together with our customers, we develop innovative technologies that make the world more efficient and more sustainable

SMART VISION SYSTEMSSMART MANUFACTURING SYSTEMSSMART CONNECTIVITY SYSTEMS

TKH WORLDWIDE

TOTAL FTE

NORTH AMERICA

€ 234 mln turnover

THE NETHERLANDS

> 6,600

€ 450 mln turnover

EUROPE (OTHER)

TURNOVER

€ 801 mln turnover

1,817 € mln

OTHER

ASIA

SDGs

€ 64 mln turnover

€ 268 mln turnover

68% of turnover linked to SDGs

ENTREPRENEURIAL

High level of customer intimacy

5 TKH INVESTOR PRESENTATION - JUNE 2023

Disclaimer

TKH Group NV published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 11:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TKH GROUP N.V.
07:33aTkh N : Investor Presentation June 2023
PU
05/31Tkh N : Update Share Buyback 30-05-2023
PU
05/31Tkh N : TKH to divest connectivity activities in France
PU
05/31Tkh N : to divest connectivity activities in France
PU
05/30Tkh N : Update Share Buyback May 30, 2023
PU
05/24Tkh N : Update Share Buyback 23-05-2023
PU
05/23Tkh N : Update Share Buyback May 23, 2023
PU
05/17Tkh N : Update Share Buyback May 16, 2023
PU
05/17Tkh N : Update Share Buyback May 16, 2023
PU
05/10Tkh N : Update Share Buyback 09-05-2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TKH GROUP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 931 M 2 058 M 2 058 M
Net income 2023 144 M 153 M 153 M
Net Debt 2023 438 M 467 M 467 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 3,77%
Capitalization 1 903 M 2 028 M 2 028 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 6 198
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart TKH GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
TKH Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TKH GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 46,42 €
Average target price 53,25 €
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johannes Marius A. van der Lof Chief Executive Officer
Elling Dirk de Lange CFO, Head-Organization & Personnel
Rokus L. van Iperen Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. Mel Kroon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carin W. Gorter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TKH GROUP N.V.24.92%2 028
KEYENCE CORPORATION34.54%120 046
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.92%98 660
EATON CORPORATION PLC15.84%72 469
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-18.39%44 800
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)16.57%34 767
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer