TKH N : Presentation half year results 2021

RESULTS AND DEVELOPMENTS HALF YEAR 2021
17 August 2021
Profile TKH Group
Highlights H1 2021 - Business update
|
3
|
Developments per Solution H1 2021
|
4
|
Financial performance H1 2021
|
5
|
Outlook FY 2021
PROFILE
Technology firm TKH Group NV (TKH) focuses on high-end innovative technologies in high growth markets within three business segments: Telecom, Building and Industrial Solutions.
Through a combination of technologies, TKH offers superior solutions that support to increase the efficiency, safety, security and sustainability of its customers. The technologies are offered together with software to create smart technologies and one-stop-shop solutions with plug-and-play integrated technologies.
TKH operates on a global scale. Its growth is concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia. Employing 5,583 people, TKH achieved a turnover of € 1.3 billion in 2020.
|
TELECOM
|
BUILDING
|
INDUSTRIAL
HIGHLIGHTS - BUSINESS UPDATE H1 2021
|
|
H1
|
H1
|
|
H1
|
(in million € unless stated otherwise)
|
2021
|
2020
|
in %
|
2019
|
Turnover
|
725.8
|
679.0
|
+6.9%
|
753.2
|
EBITA 1)
|
84.4
|
69.0
|
+22.3%
|
77.6
|
ROS
|
11.6%
|
10.2%
|
|
10.3%
|
Net profit before amortization2) and
|
|
|
|
|
one-off income and expenses
|
49.4
|
36.0
|
+37.5%
|
45.9
|
attributable to shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per ordinary share
|
€ 0.97
|
€ 0.63
|
|
€ 1.02
|
ROCE
|
15.6%
|
16.0%
|
|
18.7%
-
Before one-off expenses: H1 2020 includes costs for restructuring and integrations of € 3.7 million.
-
Amortization of intangible non-current assets related to acquisitions (after tax).
Highlights Q2 2021
Turnover growth in all Solutions (+18.5%, organically +16.8%)
EBITA increased 52.8%
Strong increase order intake and order book in all Solutions
Financial highlights H1 2021
Turnover up 6.9%, organic growth 5.8%
Strong turnover growth at Telecom and Building Solutions offset decline at Industrial Solutions
EBITA increased 22.3%
ROS up at 11.6% (H1 2020: 10.2%), with strong recovery in Q2
Net profit before amortization and one-off income and expenses attributable to shareholders increased by 37.5%
Order book increased by 49% (€ 211 million) to € 639 million
