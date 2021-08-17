Log in
    TWEKA   NL0000852453

TKH GROUP N.V.

(TWEKA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 08/17 06:33:38 am
49.36 EUR   +7.77%
06:24aTKH N : Presentation half year results 2021
PU
05:33aTKH N : Strong turnover growth in second quarter leads to 37.5% increase in net profit over H1 2021
PU
01:54aTKH N : Halfyear results 2021
PU
TKH N : Presentation half year results 2021

08/17/2021 | 06:24am EDT
RESULTS AND DEVELOPMENTS HALF YEAR 2021

17 August 2021

CONTENT

1

2

Profile TKH Group

Highlights H1 2021 - Business update

3

Developments per Solution H1 2021

4

Financial performance H1 2021

5

Outlook FY 2021

2 | H1 2021 | 17-08-2021

PROFILE

Technology firm TKH Group NV (TKH) focuses on high-end innovative technologies in high growth markets within three business segments: Telecom, Building and Industrial Solutions.

Through a combination of technologies, TKH offers superior solutions that support to increase the efficiency, safety, security and sustainability of its customers. The technologies are offered together with software to create smart technologies and one-stop-shop solutions with plug-and-play integrated technologies.

TKH operates on a global scale. Its growth is concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia. Employing 5,583 people, TKH achieved a turnover of € 1.3 billion in 2020.

TELECOM

BUILDING

INDUSTRIAL

3 | H1 2021 | 17-08-2021

HIGHLIGHTS - BUSINESS UPDATE H1 2021

4 | H1 2021 | 17-08-2021

HIGHLIGHTS - H1 2021

H1

H1

H1

(in million € unless stated otherwise)

2021

2020

in %

2019

Turnover

725.8

679.0

+6.9%

753.2

EBITA 1)

84.4

69.0

+22.3%

77.6

ROS

11.6%

10.2%

10.3%

Net profit before amortization2) and

one-off income and expenses

49.4

36.0

+37.5%

45.9

attributable to shareholders

Earnings per ordinary share

€ 0.97

€ 0.63

€ 1.02

ROCE

15.6%

16.0%

18.7%

  1. Before one-off expenses: H1 2020 includes costs for restructuring and integrations of € 3.7 million.
  2. Amortization of intangible non-current assets related to acquisitions (after tax).

Highlights Q2 2021

Turnover growth in all Solutions (+18.5%, organically +16.8%)

EBITA increased 52.8%

Strong increase order intake and order book in all Solutions

Financial highlights H1 2021

Turnover up 6.9%, organic growth 5.8%

Strong turnover growth at Telecom and Building Solutions offset decline at Industrial Solutions

EBITA increased 22.3%

ROS up at 11.6% (H1 2020: 10.2%), with strong recovery in Q2

Net profit before amortization and one-off income and expenses attributable to shareholders increased by 37.5%

Order book increased by 49% (€ 211 million) to € 639 million

5 | H1 2021 | 17-08-2021

Disclaimer

TKH Group NV published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 10:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
