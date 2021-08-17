TKH N : Presentation half year results 2021

PROFILE

Technology firm TKH Group NV (TKH) focuses on high-end innovative technologies in high growth markets within three business segments: Telecom, Building and Industrial Solutions.

Through a combination of technologies, TKH offers superior solutions that support to increase the efficiency, safety, security and sustainability of its customers. The technologies are offered together with software to create smart technologies and one-stop-shop solutions with plug-and-play integrated technologies.

TKH operates on a global scale. Its growth is concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia. Employing 5,583 people, TKH achieved a turnover of € 1.3 billion in 2020.