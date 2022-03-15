Log in
TKH N : Publication Annual Report 2021

03/15/2022
Publication Annual Report 2021

We are proud to publish our Annual Report 2021 to show the strong growth and developments of the TKH Group in 2021.

At the same time though, our thoughts go out to all people in Ukraine, and in particular our 128 employees and their families in the area of Kiev. We are deeply concerned about the war and we are monitoring the situation carefully. We will support them across our organization as much as possible in this difficult and uncertain time.

Out of respect for the environment, the report is provided digitally.

We would like to thank our stakeholders for their trust and cooperation, which has helped make this challenging year positive nonetheless. A special thank you goes to our employees for their incredible dedication, passion, and commitment, and for achieving the best possible results in sometimes challenging situations!

On behalf of the Executive Board,

Alexander van der Lof,
Chairman & CEO

Disclaimer

TKH Group NV published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 11:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
