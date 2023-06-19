Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. TKH Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TWEKA   NL0000852523

TKH GROUP N.V.

(TWEKA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:08 2023-06-19 am EDT
45.66 EUR   -1.59%
12:25pTkh N : TKF awarded cable supply contract offshore wind park Taiwan
PU
06/14Tkh N : Update Share Buyback 13-06-2023
PU
06/13Tkh N : Update Share Buyback June 13, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TKH N : TKF awarded cable supply contract offshore wind park Taiwan

06/19/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TKF awarded cable supply contract offshore wind park Taiwan

Haaksbergen, The Netherlands, June 19, 2023 - TKF, a technologically leading supplier of connectivity systems and part of the TKH Group N.V., has been awarded a cable supply contract by Ørsted, the global leader in offshore wind power. The contracted scope includes the supply and termination of close to 200 kilometers of inter-array cables and other cables including accessories and connectors, all operating 66 kV for the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

"We are honoured that Ørsted has selected TKF for its prestigious Greater Changhua project, and we are looking forward supplying green energy to the Taiwanese households through our state-of-the-art inter-array and other cables", says Walter Heerts (Business Line Director Subsea) from TKF."

About TKF

Since its founding in 1930, B.V. Twentsche Kabelfabriek (TKF) has developed from a cable manufacturer to a technologically leading supplier of connectivity solutions. With a complete portfolio of cables, systems and services, we offer customers worldwide solutions for creating safe and reliable energy and data connections. In the area of offshore wind energy, TKF is an innovative player, providing tailor-made solutions that focusses on time, cost and risk reduction with state-of-the-art technologies for array cables and innovative subsea cable solutions. We offer both standard and tailor-made solutions including accessories and connectors. Our subsea cable solutions are manufactured and type tested to the latest IEC and Cigré standards.

Attachments

Disclaimer

TKH Group NV published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 16:24:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TKH GROUP N.V.
12:25pTkh N : TKF awarded cable supply contract offshore wind park Taiwan
PU
06/14Tkh N : Update Share Buyback 13-06-2023
PU
06/13Tkh N : Update Share Buyback June 13, 2023
PU
06/13TKH GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
06/07Tkh N : Update Share Buyback 06-06-2023
PU
06/07Tkh N : Update Share Buyback June 6, 2023
PU
06/06TKH GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
06/01Tkh N : Investor Presentation June 2023
PU
05/31Tkh N : Update Share Buyback 30-05-2023
PU
05/31Tkh N : TKH to divest connectivity activities in France
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TKH GROUP N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 927 M 2 105 M 2 105 M
Net income 2023 150 M 164 M 164 M
Net Debt 2023 427 M 466 M 466 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization - - -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 6 198
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart TKH GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
TKH Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TKH GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Johannes Marius A. van der Lof Chief Executive Officer
Elling Dirk de Lange CFO, Head-Organization & Personnel
Rokus L. van Iperen Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. Mel Kroon Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carin W. Gorter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TKH GROUP N.V.24.87%2 024
KEYENCE CORPORATION38.06%121 549
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE24.68%99 546
EATON CORPORATION PLC21.86%76 236
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.00%49 955
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)34.34%40 124
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer