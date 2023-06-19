TKH N : TKF awarded cable supply contract offshore wind park Taiwan

Haaksbergen, The Netherlands, June 19, 2023 - TKF, a technologically leading supplier of connectivity systems and part of the TKH Group N.V., has been awarded a cable supply contract by Ørsted, the global leader in offshore wind power. The contracted scope includes the supply and termination of close to 200 kilometers of inter-array cables and other cables including accessories and connectors, all operating 66 kV for the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

"We are honoured that Ørsted has selected TKF for its prestigious Greater Changhua project, and we are looking forward supplying green energy to the Taiwanese households through our state-of-the-art inter-array and other cables", says Walter Heerts (Business Line Director Subsea) from TKF."

About TKF

Since its founding in 1930, B.V. Twentsche Kabelfabriek (TKF) has developed from a cable manufacturer to a technologically leading supplier of connectivity solutions. With a complete portfolio of cables, systems and services, we offer customers worldwide solutions for creating safe and reliable energy and data connections. In the area of offshore wind energy, TKF is an innovative player, providing tailor-made solutions that focusses on time, cost and risk reduction with state-of-the-art technologies for array cables and innovative subsea cable solutions. We offer both standard and tailor-made solutions including accessories and connectors. Our subsea cable solutions are manufactured and type tested to the latest IEC and Cigré standards.